Shakespeare Project Of Chicago Will Perform THE COMEDY OF ERRORS

The Shakespeare Project of Chicago will continue its return to live, in-person performances of its namesake playwright with free theatrical readings of THE COMEDY OF ERRORS. Shakespeare's first comedy, a farce of mistaken identities, directed by Peter Garino, The Project's artistic director, runs June 15 and 17 at two Chicagoland venues.

Picture this: two sets of identical twins, separated at birth like a pair of mismatched socks flung across the laundry room. One Antipholus here, another Antipholus there; two Dromios, each with a penchant for slapstick and a knack for mistaken identity. It's like a cosmic game of "Find Your Twin" gone haywire. THE COMEDY OF ERRORS

The cast includes Rena Ahmed as Luce and Lady Abbess; Josh Bernaski as Dromio of Syracuse; RJ Cecott as Officer; Joe Fernandez as Angelo; Peter Garino as Egeon; Tim Kough as the Duke and Balthasar; Joe Lehman as Antipholus of Syracuse; Dina Monk as Second Merchant; Christopher Prentice as Antipholus of Ephesus; Mike Rogalski as First Merchant, Pinch and Messenger; Kendal Romero as Courtesan; Erin Sloan as Adriana; Aaron Spencer as Dromio of Ephesus; and Lorelei Sturm as Luciana.

The production features original music and sound design by George Zahora. Daniel Millhouse is the stage manager.

THE COMEDY OF ERRORS runs for two performances: June 15 at 10 a.m. at the Newberry Library, 60 W. Walton St., Chicago, and June 17 at 7 p.m. at the Niles-Maine District Library, 6960 W. Oakton St., Niles.

An introduction to the play commences 15 minutes prior to curtain.

Admission is free and registration is required.

The Shakespeare Project of Chicago's theatrical readings are fully staged book-in-hand performances. For more information, visit shakespeareprojectchicago.org.

