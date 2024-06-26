See Corey B, Zack Zucker & SOMMORE Upcoming at The Den Theatre This August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Den Theatre will present Corey Bonalewicz (a.k.a Corey B) performing a one-night-only show at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2024, Zach Zucker’s ‘Jack Tucker: Comedy Standup Hour’ will be on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.; and Sommore: The Chandelier Experience will be Friday and Saturday, August 23 - 24, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. each night at The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood.

Tickets are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Corey B

Thursday, August 1, 2024, at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $36

Corey Bonalewicz, a.k.a. Corey B, is an American radio personality, comedian, and content creator based in New York. Corey B has been working in radio for over ten years. He got his start in New Orleans and has hosted radio shows in Chicago and New York. Prior to the pandemic, Corey performed stand-up in the New York comedy club circuit and was planning on touring. Corey shifted his focus to long-form content during the pandemic which showcased his comedic style on top of food hacks. He has amassed over 9M followers on TikTok and almost 6M followers on Facebook. He is releasing his own BBQ sauce and has equity in a New York restaurant and cookie company. Corey co-hosts a podcast, Cane and Corey, which is currently behind a paywall. He had a family YouTube page with his fiancé, The B Family, with a decent following but stopped posting due to restrictions on videos with children in them. Corey would like to dive back into YouTube and build upon this audience with a Corey B Reacts and Corey B Reviews page.

Stamptown proudly presents

Jack Tucker: Comedy Standup Hour

Saturday, August 10, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $20 - $35

After a seven-week run Off-Broadway in NYC with two extensions and a New York Times Critic’s Pick, the bad boy of clown Zach Zucker heads home to Chicago with his award-winning, alter-ego: Jack Tucker.

A well-respected journeyman and bonafide legend on the Upstate New York regional comedy scene, Jack Tucker is the ultimate comedian's comedian. Fighting to save his marriage, regain the respect of his son, and pay off countless loansharks looking to collect their debts, Tucker (Jack) will do whatever it takes to make you laugh. If the joke doesn't land, it's not because it isn't funny - you just didn't get it. Nothing can stop him... except himself.

This show has sold out in New York, London, Los Angeles, Edinburgh, Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne and Mumbai, achieving a total of 498 walkouts worldwide.

Created and Performed by Zach Zucker

Directed by Jonny Woolley

Co-Devised by Zach Zucker, Jonny Woolley and Dylan Woodley

Sommore: The Chandelier Experience

Friday, August 23, 2024, at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 24, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $36 - $60

Sommore will be performing up close and personal for the first time in Chicago in over a decade.

Sommore reigns as the undisputed “Queen of Comedy.” This trendsetting, highly-acclaimed veteran entertainer is widely considered one of America’s top funny women. With a winning combination of class and sass, Sommore offers audiences a hilarious yet piercing look at today's issues from a woman’s perspective. She is frank and fearless in her routines, tackling topics that range from the mundane to the controversial with wit, intelligence, and style.

Praised by critics, respected by her peers, and adored by a diverse fan base, she performs her stand-up act to sold-out audiences across the country, and she is among the top-grossing stand-up comedians in the United States and abroad. Oprah Winfrey proclaimed her “a force to be reckoned with in the new millennium.”



Born in Trenton, New Jersey, Sommore has had a meteoric rise to the top of her field and has been a trailblazer for women in the comedy business since her beginning in 1995. The comedienne, actress, writer, executive producer, entrepreneur, and television host has created an undisputed name for herself as the “Queen of Comedy.”



Sommore is incredibly talented and hilarious and has made a mark in every genre of entertainment. The self-proclaimed "Chandelier" can be seen in films such as Friday After Next, Soul Plane, and Something New; and television series, including the Academy Award-winning series The Parkers and The Hughleys.

She has been a featured guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The View, and Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher. She was also interviewed on CNN Headline News about her phenomenal artistic and financial success as a comedienne, and was profiled in Comedy Central’s Special Women in Comedy program.

Sommore has written, self-produced, and performed in her own one-woman comedy specials: The Queen Stands Alone (2008/Comedy Central), Chandelier Status (2013/Showtime), The Reign Continues (2015/Showtime), A Queen with No Spades (2018/Showtime), and most recently, Queen Chandelier (2023/Netflix). She also self-produced and hosted All the Queens Men (2018/BET), a quartet of her opening acts she hand-picked to feature in a network-televised production.



With her current success, there seems to be no stopping this renaissance soman. Her chandelier status is shining brighter than ever, from center stage to the big screen to behind-the-scenes writing, producing, and directing her own path to success. With her fresh approach to comedy, her distinctive style, and her groundbreaking accomplishments in the entertainment industry, she is a true “Queen of Comedy,” – a title she plans to hold for years to come.

Also appearing at The Den Theatre in August 2024:

Rick Glassman

Saturday, August 3, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Windy City Comedy Fest (special preview)

Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $15 - $35

Beach Too Sandy, Water Too Wet Podcast

Thursday, August 15, 2024, at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $25 - $47.50

Jiaoying Summers

Friday, August 16, 2024 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $50

Daniel Weingarten

Friday, August 16, 2024, at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: $26 General Admission

Rafi Bastos: UNFAMILIAR TERRITORY TOUR

Saturday, August 17, 2024, at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $25 - $45

José Rafael Guzmán

Sunday, August 18, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Keith Pedro

Sunday, August 25, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $37

