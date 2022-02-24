Sarah Siddons Society Announces 'Siddons Artistic Council' and Free Winter Workshops

The Sarah Siddons Society, dedicated to funding scholarships for promising theater arts students at top Chicago area universities, is pleased to announce the formation of the Siddons Artistic Council. The group will offer mentoring, networking and guidance to recent Siddons scholarship recipients and members of the Chicago area professional theater community, while acting as a conduit with the Society's leadership.

The inaugural council includes Kaiser Ahmed, Kayla Boye, Sar Cohen, Christopher Chase Carter, Donterrio and Jermaine Hill. Board member Brian Shaw is the Board Liaison to the Council.

Comments Sarah Siddons Society President Martin Balogh, "The Siddons Artistic Council was created as an opportunity to offer recent theater school graduates and working theater professionals a place to mentor and network. We could not be more pleased than to begin this new initiative with the talents of such a stellar group forming the inaugural Council."

The new Artistic Council is hosting three free events in February and March 2022 for recent scholarship recipients, theatre students and the Chicago-area theatre community. Advance registration is required at sarahsiddonssociety.org.

Monday, February 28 at 7 pm CST

Zoom Webinar: Adjusting Your Path During a Pandemic

As a theater artist, what are my options to reposition myself in the field?

Join the Artistic Council for its inaugural event, a free 45-minute webinar hosted by Council members Kayla Boye and Donterrio. These two Chicago-based multi-hyphenate artists will lead an informal and lively conversation focused on artists repositioning themselves in a new role within their fields, the return to their dream job and a few "artistic hacks" that may help with the uncertainty artists may face. Attendees can submit questions in advance when they register.

Monday, March 14 at 7 pm CST

Keeping It Going: Life After Theatre School

Courtyard Theater at The Getz Theatre Center

Columbia College Chicago, 72 E. 11th St., Chicago

A free, in-person dialogue with a panel of recent theatre school graduates and working professionals covering topics including best resources to find work and collaborations, financial stability versus creative pursuits, the difference between what you learned in school and the reality of the industry, creating your own work and building partnerships.



Panelists: Chloe Baldwin, Sar Cohen, Lucas Looch Johnson (see bios below).

Tuesday, March 22 at 7 pm CST

Zoom Webinar: Keeping It Going: Life After Theatre School

A free, virtual dialogue with a panel of recent theatre school graduates and working professionals covering topics including best resources to find work and collaborations, financial stability versus creative pursuits, the difference between what you learned in school and the reality of the industry, creating your own work and building partnerships.

Panelists: Sar Cohen, Bre Jacobs and Remy Laifer (see bios below).