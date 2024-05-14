Matt Rife Will Set the Record For Most Consecutive Comedy Performances at the Chicago Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian Matt Rife will break the record for most consecutive comedy performances at The Chicago Theatre with his sold-out run of eight consecutive shows at the iconic venue between May 30 and June 2, as part of his ProbleMATTic World Tour, produced by Live Nation.



The Chicago Theatre has become a destination for the best in comedy, hosting the world's top comedians including Fortune Feimster, Shane Gillis, Ilana Glazer, Brett Goldstein, Chelsea Handler, Colin Jost, Sebastian Maniscalco, Steve Martin, Hasan Minhaj, Trevor Noah, Ben Schwartz, Martin Short, Ali Wong, and more. The ProbleMATTic World Tour will mark Rife's first time performing at the venue.



Matt Rife has exploded to become one of the biggest comedians in the world through his top performing Netflix special and his remarkable engagement on social media where he has amassed over 18 million followers and more than two billion views globally. As one of the most buzzed about comedians in the business, Rife has been selling out theaters and arenas around the globe and is currently on his biggest tour to date, the Matt Rife: ProbleMATTic World Tour.



Rife brings forth his refreshingly genuine presence along with elevated material that is quick-witted and vulnerable. From a small town near Columbus, Ohio, Rife started performing at the age of 15 and moved to Los Angeles two years later where he began his career in Hollywood. In 2021, Rife self-produced and distributed his first one-hour comedy special “Only Fans” through YouTube. In April 2023, the comedian self-released his second stand-up special "Matthew Steven Rife" on YouTube. Only a couple months later, Rife decided to release a crowd work special “Walking Red Flag” on YouTube which has over 10 million views.



On November 15, 2023, Rife released his highly-anticipated third stand-up special “Matt Rife: Natural Selection” on Netflix which garnered over 10.3 million views in its first two weeks and earned a top 10 ranking in 42 countries including number one in US, Canada, and South Africa. Following the success of his first Netflix special, Rife recently announced a two-part deal with Netflix consisting of the streamer's first crowd-work special and a sitcom development deal.



Rife made his television debut on MTV's “Wild 'N Out” as the youngest cast member in history for four seasons before moving on to other MTV properties, such as hosting the reboot of “TRL” and appearing on “The Challenge.” Other credits include “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Fresh Off The Boat,” BET's “North Of The 10,” and NBC's comedy competition show “Bring The Funny.”

