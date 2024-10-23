Sammy Obeid and Carter Anderson to Appear at The Den Theatre in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Den Theatre today will present upcoming appearances by Sammy Obeid on Saturday, November 16 at 4 p.m. and Carter Anderson on Sunday, November 24 at 7:15 p.m. These newly announced shows join a host of top talent appearing at the theatre’s Wicker Park stages at 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. throughout November, including Adam Ray on October 31 - November 1, Alignon Mitra on November 2, and Annie Lederman on November 3, Chelci Lynn and Paige Ginn’s ‘THE VIRAL PODCAST LIVE’ on November 7, Eugene Mirman on November 8, Hollywood Crime Scenes Podcaston November 8, Jeff Dye on November 9, Lewberger on November 11, Nate Meeker on November 14, Duncan Trussell on November 15 - 16, Sam Jay on November 17, Phil Hanley: Special Taping on November 22 - 23, and Ryan Davis on November 30. Tickets are now on sale at online or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Sammy Obeid

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets: $29 - $55

Lebanese-Palestinian American, born in Oakland California, Sammy Obeid double majored in Business and Mathematics at UC Berkeley and then turned down a job at Google to be a comedian. Now the host of 100 Humans on Netflix, he’s also appeared on NBC’s Last Comic Standing and America’s Got Talent, as well as TBS’s Conan, and is best known for his world record of performing comedy 1,001 nights in a row, a story featured in both Time Magazine and The New York Times.

Carter Anderson

Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

Carter Anderson is a Texas based comedian originally from San Antonio but now in Austin. He got his start in theatre and radio before deciding to sling jokes full time. You may have also seen his hilarious videos on Tiktok or Instagram with his characters yelling “That Is Not Your Slogan, Beetch!!!” Carter has won the House Of Hyjinx Comedy Competition and the Western Oregon Comedy Competition, and came in Second in the Comedy vs. Tragedy Competition.

Carter was named “One of The Indisputable Geniuses Of Comedy” by The Portland Mercury Magazine in 2018. He was selected to perform at the 2021 San Francisco Sketchiest and has also appeared in an episode of Portlandia and Epix’s original comedy doc-series, Unprotected Sets.



