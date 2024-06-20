STATIC: NOISE OF A NEW MUSICAL Comes to Raue Center School for the Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Raue Center School for the Arts has announced a collaboration for this summer’s production of “Static: Noise of a New Musical” with The 415 Amateur Radio Club’s annual Field Day. This unique partnership will bring together the art of amateur radio communications and the world of musical theater, introducing "Ham" radio to a broader audience in engaging and interactive ways.

On June 22nd, the cast of "Static" will join the Field Day event, and throughout July, members of the 415 Club will give brief Morse code demonstrations before each show. "Static" combines musical theater, folk-rock, and Morse code clues for the audience to decipher during the show, creating a captivating and interactive experience, much like a true-crime podcast.

"Static: Noise of a New Musical" is an original work by Tess Rowan, who has joined the Raue team for the summer. It is directed by Rob Scharlow, with music direction by James Mablin. The production runs from July 12-21, 2024, at Raue Center for the Arts. Concurrently, The 415 Amateur Radio Club will participate in the American Radio Relay League (ARRL) 2024 Field Day, offering free public demonstrations of amateur “Ham” radio. These demonstrations will take place from 1 pm on Saturday, June 22nd, to 1 pm on Sunday, June 23rd, at 3208 Bay Road, Crystal Lake, IL.

“I’ve been researching and writing about ham radio during the past few years that I’ve spent developing Static, and I am so excited to get together with The 415 to finally connect Static with the ham radio community. We hope that Field Day will be fun and informative for theater fans and ham radio operators alike!” said Tess Rowan, playwright.

During Field Day, visitors can observe and engage in various communication methods, including voice, Morse code, and digital techniques. An amateur radio station capable of communicating with orbiting satellites and the International Space Station (ISS) will also be in operation. Attendees can even try their hand at operating a radio station with the Get-On-The-Air (GOTA) program. Field Day is free and open to the public and welcomes those at all levels of amateur radio interest and experience.

Field Day Director Sam Haldiman says, “The 415 Amateur Radio Club is looking forward to partnering with the Raue Center School For The Arts and this New Musical Static to shine a light on Morse code and radio communications and how it’s still relevant today. We really appreciate the chance to bring our worlds together.”

RCSA Director of Education Rob Scharlow said, “RCSA benefits greatly from its active engagement with the community, including this new collaboration with the 415 Amateur Radio Club. The opportunity to delve deeper into the themes of Static alongside this partnership is truly exciting. Additionally, the arrival of Tess and her musical at the Raue has us thrilled. These collaborations align wonderfully with RCSA's educational goals and set us apart from similar programs. It’s like adding a splash of color to the canvas - it brings depth, richness, and a whole new perspective to the story we're telling on stage."

Plot Summary of "Static"

"Static" follows the journey of a teenage girl named Maine, who sets out to find her father, missing for five years on the Appalachian Trail. With the help of local teen Charlie, Maine embarks on a quest that uncovers family secrets and forges new friendships. This groundbreaking production uniquely uses Morse code for dramatic storytelling, embedding cryptic messages and clues within the music.

Tickets for "Static: Noise of a New Musical" are available now at RaueCenter.org or by calling the box office at (815) 356-9212. Prices are $25 for adults and $10 for students (RaueNOW Members $17.50/$7*). RaueNOW Members enjoy 30% off tickets and early access to upcoming shows.

