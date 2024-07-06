SPRING AWAKENING to Open Steel Beam Theatre's 2024 -2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Steel Beam Theatre of Saint Charles will be kicking of their 2024-2025 season with the Tony Award Winning musical Spring Awakening under the direction of Maxwell Peters. Tickets are on-sale now at SteelBeamTheatre.com for Thursday - Sunday Performances August 1st - August 11th.

Discover the tumultuous journey of adolescence in Spring Awakening, a Tony Award-winning rock musical that daringly explores the raw, unfiltered emotions of growing up. Set in 1938 Germany, Peters' provocative adaptation of Frank Wedekind's controversial play follows a group of teenagers as they navigate the confusing landscape of sexual awakening, societal repression, and self-discovery. With its powerful, contemporary score by Duncan Sheik and bold, honest lyrics by Steven Sater, Spring Awakening captures the intensity and confusion of youth in a gripping, unforgettable way.

Spring Awakening will star the Maren Nazar of Park Ridge as Wendla Bergmann and Marcus Jackson of Chicago as Melchior Gabor. Cosmo Coniglio of Chicago plays Melchior's troubled best friend Moritz Stiefel and Viv Vaeth of Chicago plays the free-spirited Ilse Neumann. Melissa Wickland of Chicago plays Martha Bessel who hides a cycle of familial abuse.

Rounding out the cast of young adults are Antonio Cruz of Joliet as Hanschen Rilow, Ella Leon of Chicago as Anna, Sarah Luczak of Glen Ellyn as Thea, Imran Rizvi of Barrington as Ernst Röbel, Denis Vorobyev of Wheeling as Georg Zirschnitz, and Brenna Watkins of Chicago as Otto Lämmermeier.

Splitting the duty of playing over 10 adult roles are Jaycey Carlson and Katy Fattaleh. Brooke Kassel of Lombard serves as the on stage swing for the production.

The creative team is helmed by Maxwell Peters of St. Charles (Director, Fight Coordinator), Bianca Pietro (Music Director, Choreographer), Cosette Winter of Bartlett. (Stage Manager), Toria Hollyn of Carol Stream (Intimacy Director), Amy Jackson of Aurora (Producer), and Catie Early of Belvedere (Artistic Director and Producer).

Steel Beam Theatre's 2024-2025 Season: "A Season of Revelations" also includes Trifles: A Murder Mystery (Directed by Amy Jackson, September 2024), The Ultimate Christmas Carol (Directed by Marge Uhlarik-Boller, December 2024), Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella (January/February 2025), and The World Premiere of Gary McGowan's 95th and Nowhere (Directed by Annie Slivinski, April 2025) - Season passes can be purchased online at SteelBeamTheatre.com.

