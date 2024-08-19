SOUTH PACIFIC Comes to the Skokie Theatre Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



MadKap Productions will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s SOUTH PACIFIC for 16 live performances at the Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave in Downtown Skokie from September 6 through October 6, 2024, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:00 pm, with one Wed. matinee on Sept 25 at 1:30 pm. Tickets are $48 general admission, $42 for seniors and students.

Set against the backdrop of World War II, Rodgers and Hammerstein's enchanting tale of love and prejudice unfolds on a remote island in the South Pacific, where two parallel love stories blossom amidst the turmoil of war. More than just a musical, it’s a powerful reminder of the importance of empathy, understanding, and the courage to challenge the status quo.

Considered by many to be Rodgers and Hammerstein’s best work, South Pacific is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book “Tales of the South Pacific” by James A. Michener. The play won its own Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1950, along with 10 Tony awards for its original Broadway run. The issue of racial prejudice is candidly explored throughout the musical, most controversially in the song, "You've Got to Be Carefully Taught." Several popular standards written for the show include "Bali Ha'i", "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair", "Some Enchanted Evening", "There Is Nothing Like a Dame", "Happy Talk", "Younger Than Springtime", and "I'm in Love with a Wonderful Guy".

South Pacific is directed by Pat Henderson, with Music Direction by multi Jeff award-winner Jeremy Ramey. Choreography is by Brenda Good. Wendy Kaplan produces for MadKap Productions with Wayne Mell serving as Production Manager.

Willow Schneider and Tony Calzaretta lead the cast as Nellie and Emile. The production also features Catherine Atheson, Megan Boggs, Carolyn Boudreau, Andy Buel, Jacob Cohen, Luis del Vaille, Molly Hamada, Erol Ibrahimovie Harbiso, Tyler Lord, Max Perkel, Connor Saavedra, Marielle Saavedra, Liam K. Schlosser, and Kristen Weed

South Pacific is the second show in the company’s 10th Anniversary Season which started with Grease this summer, and continues into the 2024-25 season with the mystery thriller Boy Gets Girl by Rebecca Gilman, the new musical Romeo and Bernadette by Mark Saltzman among others. A four show subscription package is available for only $144 and includes a sixth guest ticket to use for a companion at one performance.

