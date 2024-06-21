SOUL SISTERS Celebrates Diana Ross, Patti LaBelle, and Gladys Knight at Davenport's

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In honor of these icons Diana Ross, Patti LaBelle, and Gladys Knight's 80th birthdays this year, six of Chicago's top vocalists get together to pay tribute to these three Soul Sisters. Cast includes Felena Bunn, Lynne Jordan, LaShera Moore Ellis, Margaret Murphy-Webb, Brandon Taylor Sides and Daryl Nitz, with musical direction by Andrew Blendermann.

The celebration will be on Friday, June 28th, with an 8pm showtime, at Wicker Park's Davenport's, 1383 North Milwaukee Avenue. Chicago. There is a $35 cover + 2 drink minimum. Tickets and info is available online at DavenportsPianoBar.com.

Of course, these six vocalists will be covering the hits most associated with these icons who are still going strong- Im Coming our (Ross), Midnight Train to Georgia (Knight) and Lady Marmelade (LaBelle).

Comments