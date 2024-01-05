SOMETHING WONDERFUL: HEIDI KETTENRING IN CONCERT To Play Marriott Theatre in March

Chicago's favorite leading lady Heidi Kettenring, who has appeared at Marriott Theatre and many other venues across Chicagoland and the country, will perform in concert at Marriott Theatre for one night only: Monday, March 18 at 7:30 pm. The multi-award winner's star turns nationwide include Broadway in Chicago's WICKED, DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (National Tour), THE KING AND I (Jeff Award), HELLO, DOLLY!, FUNNY GIRL and more. While Kettenring's appearances at Marriott Theatre have included tribute concerts saluting Karen Carpenter, in addition to her many musical theatre roles, for this concert she will tell her own story. She'll offer tales of her travels, triumphs, and trials on the musical theatre stage, adding her signature warmth to beloved pop hits and musical theatre favorites like "People," "Close To You," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," "So Long, Dearie," and "You've Got A Friend," accompanied by an exceptional band.



Tickets are $60.00 (not including tax and fees) and can be purchased now by calling the box office at 847-634-0200, in person at the Marriott Theatre Box Office, or online at Click Here. Marriott Theatre subscribers receive a 20% discount and groups of 20 or more receive a substantial discount (subscriber and group discounts only available through Marriott Theatre Box Office). Marriott Theatre is located at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069.

