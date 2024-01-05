SOMETHING WONDERFUL: HEIDI KETTENRING IN CONCERT To Play Marriott Theatre in March

The multi-award winner's star turns nationwide include Broadway in Chicago's WICKED, DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (National Tour), and more.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

POPULAR

Review: Not Just a Kids' Show: SHREK THE MUSICAL Full of Inspiration and Whimsy at Music T Photo 1 Review: Not Just a Kids' Show: SHREK THE MUSICAL Full of Inspiration and Whimsy at Music Theater Works
HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 2 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Goodman, Chicago Shakespeare, and More Receive 2023 Heartstrings Awards, Honoring Meaningf Photo 3 Goodman, Chicago Shakespeare, and More Receive 2023 Heartstrings Awards
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Chicago Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 4 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Chicago Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

SOMETHING WONDERFUL: HEIDI KETTENRING IN CONCERT To Play Marriott Theatre in March

Chicago's favorite leading lady Heidi Kettenring, who has appeared at Marriott Theatre and many other venues across Chicagoland and the country, will perform in concert at Marriott Theatre for one night only: Monday, March 18 at 7:30 pm. The multi-award winner's star turns nationwide include Broadway in Chicago's WICKED, DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST (National Tour), THE KING AND I (Jeff Award), HELLO, DOLLY!, FUNNY GIRL and more. While Kettenring's appearances at Marriott Theatre have included tribute concerts saluting Karen Carpenter, in addition to her many musical theatre roles, for this concert she will tell her own story. She'll offer tales of her travels, triumphs, and trials on the musical theatre stage, adding her signature warmth to beloved pop hits and musical theatre favorites like "People," "Close To You," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," "So Long, Dearie," and "You've Got A Friend," accompanied by an exceptional band.
 
Tickets are $60.00 (not including tax and fees) and can be purchased now by calling the box office at 847-634-0200, in person at the Marriott Theatre Box Office, or online at Click Here. Marriott Theatre subscribers receive a 20% discount and groups of 20 or more receive a substantial discount (subscriber and group discounts only available through Marriott Theatre Box Office). Marriott Theatre is located at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069.

PRODUCTION DETAILS
 


Show Title:    SOMETHING WONDERFUL: Heidi Kettenring IN CONCERT
Show type:     Concert (PG)
Dates:             Monday, March 18 at 7:30 pm
Location:       MARRIOTT THEATRE, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069
Tickets:          $60.00 (not including taxes and fees)
Box Office:    847-634-0200
Website:         https://www.marriotttheatre.com/show/something-wonderful-heidi-kettenring-in-concert

SOMETHING WONDERFUL: HEIDI KETTENRING IN CONCERT To Play Marriott Theatre in March




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Remy Bumppo Reveals Cast, Production, and Creative Teams For LOVE SONG Photo
Remy Bumppo Reveals Cast, Production, and Creative Teams For LOVE SONG

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company has announced the cast, creative and production teams for Love Song, written by John Kolvenbach and directed by Artistic Director Marti Lyons, March 21 – April 21, 2024 at Theater Wit.

2
Dazzling Contemporary Circus Performance Cirque FLIP Fabrique: BLIZZARD Comes To The MAC, Photo
Dazzling Contemporary Circus Performance Cirque FLIP Fabrique: BLIZZARD Comes To The MAC, February 3

The McAninch Arts Center (MAC) presents the visually stunning Cirque FLIP Fabrique: “BLIZZARD” at 3 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3.

3
SWAN LAKE Comes To The UIS Performing Arts Center, March 22 Photo
SWAN LAKE Comes To The UIS Performing Arts Center, March 22

Swan Lake comes to UIS Performing Arts Center as part of World Ballet Series on March 22, 2024! Experience the beloved ballet with hand-painted sets, exquisite costumes, and Tchaikovsky's unforgettable music. Tickets on sale now.

4
Blue In The Right Way Announces Cast And Creative Team For Its Inaugural Production: WOMEN Photo
Blue In The Right Way Announces Cast And Creative Team For Its Inaugural Production: WOMEN BEWARE WOMEN

Blue in the Right Way presents its inaugural production, Women Beware Women, freely adapted by Kevin V. Smith and Daiva Bhandari, with Spanish translation by Sonia Perelló and directed by Smith, April 27 - May 12, at The Edge Theater.

More Hot Stories For You

Chicago Theatre Week Tickets to Go on Sale Next WeekChicago Theatre Week Tickets to Go on Sale Next Week
SOMETHING WONDERFUL: HEIDI KETTENRING IN CONCERT To Play Marriott Theatre in MarchSOMETHING WONDERFUL: HEIDI KETTENRING IN CONCERT To Play Marriott Theatre in March
The Understudy Present Premiere Production Of THE BEST DAMN THING By Hanna KimeThe Understudy Present Premiere Production Of THE BEST DAMN THING By Hanna Kime
Remy Bumppo Reveals Cast, Production, and Creative Teams For LOVE SONGRemy Bumppo Reveals Cast, Production, and Creative Teams For LOVE SONG

Videos

Susan V. Booth on Margaret Atwood & THE PENELOPIAD at Goodman Theatre Video
Susan V. Booth on Margaret Atwood & THE PENELOPIAD at Goodman Theatre
Go Inside Porchlight Music Theatre's ANYTHING GOES Meet and Greet Video
Go Inside Porchlight Music Theatre's ANYTHING GOES Meet and Greet
Watch Jessica Thebus Relive Top 3 Moments of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Goodman Theatre Video
Watch Jessica Thebus Relive Top 3 Moments of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Goodman Theatre
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Derrick Procell in Chicago Derrick Procell
Raue Center For The Arts (3/21-3/21)
Bandstand in Chicago Bandstand
Raue Center For The Arts (9/13-10/20)
Downtown Chicago TV & Movie Sites Tour in Chicago Downtown Chicago TV & Movie Sites Tour
Buckingham Fountain (11/19-1/10)
Bourbon Country in Chicago Bourbon Country
Raue Center For The Arts (1/12-1/12)
The Choir of Man Presale in Chicago The Choir of Man Presale
The Apollo Theater (3/27-5/26)
BODY LANGUAGE: Cultural Storytelling Through Dance in Chicago BODY LANGUAGE: Cultural Storytelling Through Dance
The Center for Performing Arts (3/28-3/30)
Downtown Chicago TV & Movie Sites Tour in Chicago Downtown Chicago TV & Movie Sites Tour
Roosevelt University Auditorium Building (11/19-1/10)
SOUL MIGRATION in Chicago SOUL MIGRATION
The Center for Performing Arts (4/13-4/13)
In The Heights in Chicago In The Heights
The Marriott Theatre (1/24-3/17)
USAF Band of Mid-America Liberty For All Concert in Chicago USAF Band of Mid-America Liberty For All Concert
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts (1/24-1/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You