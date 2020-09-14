Rockford Symphony Orchestra Returns With Series of Outdoor Concerts
The events were held at Sinnissippi on September 12 and 13.
The programme included:
Armed Forces Salute
El Capitan March
Copland's Rodeo: Corral Nocturne, Saturday Night Waltz, and Hoedown
Bugler's Holiday
Irish Tune from County Derry (Danny Boy)
Overture to William Tell
Overture to The Marriage of Figaro
Overture to The Merry Wives of Windsor and more!
Masks were required and social distancing was enforced.
Learn more about all upcoming events at https://www.rockfordsymphony.com/.