Rockford Symphony Orchestra Returns With Series of Outdoor Concerts

The events were held at Sinnissippi on September 12 and 13.

Rockford Symphony Orchestra presented a series of outdoor concerts at Sinnissippi on September 12 and 13.

The programme included:

Armed Forces Salute

El Capitan March

Copland's Rodeo: Corral Nocturne, Saturday Night Waltz, and Hoedown

Bugler's Holiday

Irish Tune from County Derry (Danny Boy)

Overture to William Tell

Overture to The Marriage of Figaro

Overture to The Merry Wives of Windsor and more!

Masks were required and social distancing was enforced.

Learn more about all upcoming events at https://www.rockfordsymphony.com/.

