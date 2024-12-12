Review: TEATRO ZINZANNI at Cambria Hotel

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TEATRO ZINZANNI is still kicking it in the indoor Spiegeltent Zazou nestled on the fourteenth floor of the Cambria Hotel in the Loop. It’s still a reliably entertaining variety show, and this particular edition includes many returning performers. It remains a fun way to escape the cold for tourists, young theater audiences, and bored Chicagoans alike. The show’s mix of singing, comedy, and in particular, jaw-dropping circus acts is thoroughly enjoyable and easily digestible. This remains a unique offering in Chicago’s theater landscape. The four-course dinner served as part of the show remains solid, though not special, but it’s also nice that the show packages up an entire night’s entertainment.

Returning performers Cunio and LiV Warfield continue to melt microphones with their voices. Cunio and Warfield are absolute vocal powerhouses, which is what this kind of show requires. I immensely enjoyed hearing their voices once more and think their outsized, energetic personalities provide great anchors for the show. I wish the song selections had been more recognizable and more uptempo. Past versions of TEATRO ZINZANNI have focused on covering bigger hits, while some of these songs were unknown to me. I thought the opening karaoke sequence — with audience participation — was a total blast, however, and a fun new addition.

Kevin Kent returns in his drag persona Doily. I appreciate Kent’s commitment to his comedic bits, but I think those bits went on too long — particularly a sequence in which Doily finds herself stranded in paradise with an audience volunteer as her companion. Kent is a true professional and never breaks character, but the jokes overstayed their welcome.

Raphael Nepomuceno and Elayne Kramer are newcomers this go-round. Nepomuceno displays an incredible feat of strength in his aerial act, though he seemed less comfortable with his comedic bits as a “firefighter” throughout the show than some of his counterparts. Elayna Kramer is both an energetic and fun actor and a dazzling acrobat and contortionist. Her contortion act was stunning, and she structured it beautifully so it came to an uproarious and impressive finale.

Vita Radionova returns with her hula hoop act, and she’s wonderful. And in keeping with its tradition, TEATRO ZINZANNI saves one of the most magnificent acts for last: Real-life couple Sylvia Friedman and Samuel Sion perform as Duo Rose. I’ve adored this duo every time I’ve seen them at TEATRO ZINZANNI (this was my third), and they’re truly special. Friedman and Sion display an immense amount of trust and they’re mesmerizing to watch.

I appreciate TEATRO ZINZANNI’s commitment to fun, spectacle, and a feel-good time.

TEATRO ZINZANNI runs through February 16, 2025 on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel, 32 West Randolph. Show-only tickets start at $84 and tickets including a four-course meal start at $124.

Photo Credit: Elliot Fisher

Reader Reviews