Review: JEKYLL & HYDE IN CONCERT at BrightSide Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This is the moment â€“ when Dr. Henry Jekyll decides to try an experiment. Jekyll and Hyde in Concert is the newest production from BrightSide Theatre. It runs until January 26 playing at the Madden Theatre in the lower level of Wentz Concert Hall in Naperville. The cast of 16, under the direction of De Haddad, and the 10 member orchestra conducted by Phil Videckis, bring the macabre story of Stevensonâ€™s Jekyll and Hyde to light in an intimate setting. There are no sets and very few hand props. This is the story of a man who loves science and wants to find out why man is both good and evil. He brings his ideas before the governors of the hospital where he is employed. They rebuff him. In a desperate moment, he becomes his own experiment which goes horribly wrong. His humanity is taken from him and he transforms into the evil, murderous madman Mr. Edward Hyde. Portraying both these characters is Gerald Kelel. In one of the most memorable moments, Mr. Kelel sings as both Jekyll and Hyde, each man confronting the other. Emma Carew, a young woman of gentility and means, played by Julie Ann Kornak, is engaged to Dr. Jekyll. Lucy Harris, portrayed by Rachel Carreras, who works to support herself, is attracted to Mr. Hyde. Both women know nothing of the other persona. Jekyll keeps drinking the formula and Hyde begins to take over. Several murders are committed in London and they are people that rebuffed Jekyll and his work. Lucy is also murdered. Â Jekyll and Emmaâ€™s wedding day is at hand. As the ceremony begins, Jekyll doubles over in pain and Mr. Hyde reappears and murders one of the wedding guests. As Emma is pleading with Hyde, for a moment Dr. Jekyll reappears. Â He begs one of the guests to kill him to release him from the torment. As Jekyll is being held by Emma, she is soothing him as he is at last free of Hyde.

This concert is filled with the beautiful songs written by Frank Wildhorn and Leslie Bricusse. You donâ€™t need to have seen a full production to appreciate the artistry of this music. In an odd twist, in telling this horror story the lyrics and music are beautiful and poignant. BrightSide has, again, staged a concert to be seen.Â

Â

Reader Reviews