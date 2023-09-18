Review: HAMILTON at James M. Nederlander Theatre

Who Will Tell My Story?

So ends Lin-Manuel Miranda’s historic (for many reasons) story of the doomed statesman Hamilton. The production is running through December 30 at the James M. Nederlander Theatre. Hamilton first arrived in Chicago in 2016 and ran for a little over 3 years.

Directed by Thomas Kail, this incredible ensemble of actors keeps the audience riveted for 2 hours 45 minutes. It moves seamlessly through the decades. Andy Blankenbuehler’s choreography is explosive. The set design by David Korins is filled with levels, stairs, and ropes. The set is not behind a curtain when patrons enter the theatre. The oohs and awws are amazing to hear. The stellar orchestra conducted by Emmanuel Schvartzman brings Miranda’s score to new heights. Howell Blinkley’s lighting design is a feast for the eyes. The shadows and then bright lights are used effectively for the story. Paul Tazewell’s costumes are vibrant and rich. One of the few shows where the men wear really beautiful costumes.

Helming the role of Hamilton is Pierre Jean Gonzalez. Deon’te Goodman is Burr. Neil Haskell is King George. Marcus Choi is George Washington. Jared Howelton is Jefferson. Nikisha Williams is Hamilton’s wife Eliza (she survived him 50 years and was 97 when she died). Ashley LaLonde as Angelica, Eliza’s older sister who is also interested in Mr. Hamilton.

This core, and the amazing ensemble, have worked diligently to bring this historical account to life and they do. Each performer has a voice that will give you goosebumps. When the lights go up for curtain call, the cast is on the stage together. There are no individual bows. Every member of the cast is a star. They work as one. Many members of this cast have been involved with Hamilton since the original Broadway production. In the beginning, we are told how the story ends, plus most people know the story. The way the account is told will make many people want to delve deeper into this part of United States history.

Hamilton, born out of wedlock in the British Leeward islands, came to the United States as an immigrant and became the first Secretary of the Treasury. So back to the original question – who will tell my story? The answer is Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The way he has told the story will leave you wanting more, not only emotionally but intellectually as well. That is good art. All of us have a story. Keep the stories alive. Go to the Nederlander to see storytelling at its finest.

You may be surprised. Do not throw away your shot!