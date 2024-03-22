Review: A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE at Paramount Copley Theatre Aurora

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



I held my breath….

The new production at the Paramount’s Copley Theatre in Aurora is Tennessee Williams’ masterpiece A Streetcar Named Desire. It runs through April 21. The first theatrical production was in 1947 at the Barrymore in New York under the direction of Elia Kazan and produced by Irene Mayer Selznick. I am sure that the 1947 audience had no idea was about to happen – to the characters or to themselves. The themes of desire, passion and mental illness were not subjects talked about at that time. I am sure audiences were uneasy and felt very awkward. This production directed by Jim Corti and Elizabeth Swanson, has this talented and amazing cast bringing Williams’ long suffering characters to new heights. Blanche DuBois (Amanda Drinkall in her stunning Paramount/Copley debut) arrives at the run down New Orleans apartment of her sister Stella (Alina Taber in her heartbreaking P/C debut) and Stella’s husband Stanley Kowalski (Casey Hoekstra making his electrifying P/C debut) after losing the family home. The Kowalski’s neighbors Eunice (Andrea Uppling being the balanced Eunice) and Steve Hubbell (Joshua L. Green is the perfect match for Eunice) and Stanley’s poker buddies Pablo (Roberto Antonio Mantica) and Mitch (Ben Page in his memorable P/C debut).

Blanche has lost the family home in Mississippi to creditors. She comes to New Orleans to live with her sister Stella and brother-in-law Stanley. Blanche is unable to cope with life’s realities. She makes everything sound fine and normal. She even finds a little happiness with Stanley’s friend Mitch. As the story layers are peeled away, we find Blanche has many disillusions. She has led a promiscuous life unbeknownst to her sister. However, Stanley learns the truth about her. He confronts her and in a heartstopping, breath stopping scene he rapes Blanche. The intimacy and fight director Sarah Scanlon deserves our thanks for creating these scenes with incredible thought to the audience. Stella realizes Blanche is succumbing to her own delusions. During all of this, Stella is pregnant. Stanley tells her their life will go back to normal once Blanche moves out. Stella has asked a doctor (Adriel Irizarry) to get Blanche. The doctor arrives with his nurse (Desiree Gonzalez in her P/C debut). As they are leaving the Kowalski apartment, Blanche looks at the doctor and says “I have always depended on the kindness of strangers”. It is an incredibly sad moment. As Blanche and the doctor leave the apartment, Stella runs after them crying. She is beside herself. Stanley comes out to her. He holds her as she cries. They love each other. When the lights come up, it is very quiet in the theater.

The intimacy of the Copley brings this story into the face of the audience. The direction is stellar. The scenic design by Angela Weber Miller evokes the feel of a run down apartment in a run down part of New Orleans. The lighting by Cat Wilson gives off the aura of heat and humidity. Streetcar is a classic American play and is on the list for most important plays of the 20th century. It is not for anyone under the age of 18. This play needs to be seen and discussed. There is a reason this is called the BOLD series. Go see for yourself. Streetcar is definitely that.