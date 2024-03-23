Review: CIRQUE DU SOLEIL CRYSTAL at NOW Arena Hoffman Estates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



I want to live in a book.

Crystal, the latest Cirque du Soleil production and playing through Sunday, March 24 at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, is the story about a young woman escaping the realities of her life by living in her imagination. This production is a combination of ice skating and the circus elements which Cirque is known for. This is the first time ice has been incorporated into a Cirque production. Projections and pop songs have been added – another new addition. At one point the whole ice floor becomes a visual story which makes the audience feel they are moving with the performers. As with any Cirque show, get there early to enjoy the pre-show activities on the ice with clowns throwing snowballs into the audience and the audience throwing back, an incredibly talented juggler that had the crowd cheering and of course balancing acts. A huge highlight was the entrance of hockey players using the on ice ramps for high flying aerials. Right before the end of Act One, Crystal appears in a Blackhawks jersey with the number 24 (2024) and her name. Needless to say the arena went crazy. In Act 2, one of the scenes is filled with office workers (on skates). It is during this scene that we see some amazing pole climbing and an incredible balancing act Cirque is known for. In one of the most stunning sequences, a man appears from the top of the arena and descends to the ice. He is using an aerial apparatus. He and Crystal are skating together but the aerial is used as well. At one point one ankle is around Crystal’s neck and the other foot is supporting her knees. They are in the air. The entire sequence was stunning.

Crystal takes the audience on a journey after she falls through ice. She sees different characters living their lives and has her wondering about her own life. Should she comply and do as others think she should. During this journey she fights with herself – older Crystals at different stages. The skating during these scenes is intense and will leave your head spinning. She finishes her journey more confident and realizes her uniqueness is a gift. The conclusion of the performance has Crystal standing on the shoulders of one skater slowly spinning in a circle as the other skaters join them. The final skate sequence is one of the Crystals “writing” with her skates across the ice floor. “The End”

Crystal is a 2 hour show with a 20-minute intermission. This is geared to children and adults. Looking at the faces of the younger audience members it was clear they were mesmerized. The adults were also having a good time. It’s too bad that this closes on Sunday. It is a short run. This is a great family show. So many times I could hear the little girl next to me say to her parents I want to do that. Who knows – her imagination could take her places she only dreamt about. Anything is possible.