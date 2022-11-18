Review: ELF THE MUSICAL at Drury Lane Theatre Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Production runs through January 8, 2023
Sing loud for all to hear.
Drury Lane Theatre's holiday production is Elf. From the opening number until the final curtain, Elf will make you feel the joy of Christmas as a child again. That's the beauty of Buddy the Elf and in large part due to the talented Ben Dow, being moved from understudy to lead, in the title role. His wide eyed expressions and sheer joy of everything, especially maple syrup, is the heart of the story. Buddy wants everyone to be happy and feel joy. We are taken into the Buddy's story at the very beginning by Santa (expertly portrayed by the spellbinding A.D. Weaver). On Buddy's journey we meet all the characters from the movie.
The opening number with the entire company has the elves onstage singing and dancing. These actors have knee pads on with flowing costumes. A sight to behold with awe.
Buddy's journey to New York City begins to find his father after he learns he is not an elf but a human. When Buddy arrives at the office of his work driven father (Sean Fortunato), his first interaction is with Deb (Marya Grandy with a laugh you will never forget) one of his father's assistants. Buddy is also delighted to learn he has a stepmother (Melody A. Bettis) who is both compassionate and yet not believing and a younger half brother Michael (sweetly portrayed by Gabriel Solis in his Drury Lane debut). Famously Buddy shows Michael the best breakfast is cold spaghetti with maple syrup. Jovie (Lydia Burke and her powerhouse voice) is the woman Buddy becomes attracted to and pursues her ultimately winning her over.
The ensemble is top notch. If you want to see singing Santa's (with a nod to Bob Fosse) this is definitely the show to see. It's a fantastic number (Nobody Cares About Santa) and I would not be surprised if it receives a standing ovation. Each of the company/ensemble numbers are showstopping in their own right. The director/choreographer Lynne Kurdziel Formato has created a memorable theater experience. Please stay in our area! The music and lyrics written by Matthew Skylar and Chad Beguelin is very upbeat with some big band thrown in. The Drury Lane orchestra under the direction Christopher Sargent is music to the ears. The costumes by Rachel Boylan, lighting effectively designed by Lindsey Lyddan, sound (shredding machine, bells especially) by Ray Nardelli, props secured by Cassy Shillo and the projections shown above the stage created by Anthony Churchill and the electronic music designed by Ethan Deppe carried the story seamlessly.
There is a quote in the program attributed to Dale Evans: "Christmas, my child, is love in action. Every time we love, every time we give, it's Christmas". This is definitely the theme of Elf the musical. Drury Lane has given the perfect pre-Christmas gift. Unwrap it, share it and enjoy it.
From This Author - Tina St. Angelo Wetzel
I live in Naperville IL, a Chicago suburb. Theater and the arts is a passion. I have been to almost every theater venue in Chicago and the regional theaters including Drury Lane Oakbrook, Mar... (read more about this author)
November 14, 2022
What did our critic think of LE COMTE ORY at Lyric Opera House Chicago?
Review: A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire IL
November 11, 2022
What did our critic think of A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire IL?
Review: BULL: A LOVE STORY at Copley Theatre, Aurora IL
October 15, 2022
What did our critic think of BULL: A LOVE STORY at Copley Theatre, Aurora IL?
Review: WICKED at Nederlander Theatre
September 30, 2022
Wicked is back in Chicago. The first time it played here, it ran for more than three and a half years. Directed by Joe Mantello, musical staging (choreography) by Wayne Cilento and a stunning set by Eugene Lee along with the lighting by Kenneth Posner once again transports the audience back to Oz and the audience still loves it. Before entering the Nederlander Theatre, someone within the organization was handing out green I've Seen Wicked (fill in the blank) Times! The numbers I saw ranged from 0 to 21.
Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Citadel Theatre, Lake Forest
September 23, 2022
Feed Me/Do Not Feed the Plants - which is it?