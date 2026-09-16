Review: A WRINKLE IN TIME at Lifeline Theatre

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Lifeline Theatre’s A Wrinkle in Time is a good example of bringing a classic book to life and introducing it to the younger generation. The company’s Ensemble Emeritus member James Sie wrote many book-to-stage adaptations including Madeleine L’Engle’s 1962 novel. Lifeline has revived the play several times since its premiere in 1990, defying the complexity of the sci-fi story with success.

Meg Murray (Manali Sunkara) is experiencing the difficulties of teenage life – the worst being her father’s (Brian Tochterman) mysterious disappearance. Guided by the celestial beings – Mrs. Whatsit (Amanda Link), Mrs. Who (Cami Stuckert) and Mrs. Which (Jordan Gleaves) - Meg, her little brother Charles Wallace (Rohan Link Francisco), and classmate Calvin (Sam Hook) travel through time and space to find him. The story takes the characters and audience to various creative planets of L’Engle’s making, including the harmonious Uriel, the friendly beast-filled Ixchel, and the totalitarian, eerie planet of Camazotz where the children find the father imprisoned. While L’Engle’s book is a challenging story to adapt, Lifeline does their best by remaining faithful to the text and bringing a colorful, creative perspective to breathe new life to the story.

After the success of Lifeline’s LOKI – The End of the World Tour, director Heather Currie is up to the challenge of directing a science-fiction fantasy world. Some of the best elements of the play are the colorful and imaginative designs by Lindsay Mummert (scenic design) and Jazmin Aurora Medina (costume design). The texture and details in Mummert’s set make the audience feel as though they have been transported to another world. Medina’s costumes fit perfectly with the playful personas of the Three W’s and the Happy Medium’s (Victoria Cruz), as well as the eerie atmosphere of Camazotz, which feels eerily relevant to today’s world.

Saskia Bakker’s puppetry is a delight to see in action, from the Murrays’ dog, Fortinbras, to the children of Camazotz who are forced into conformity. Meanwhile, Joe Griffin’s sound design helps carry the audience into the ethereal journey of traveling by tesseract.





The Wrinkle in Time cast brings the energy and childlike wonder necessary to tell this story. Link, Stuckert, and Gleaves are a joy to see on stage, portraying the guardian angel-like individuals who guide the children through their journey. Link Francisco is the embodiment of Charles Wallace, Meg’s young brother, who sounds wise beyond his years but is unaware of his own limits. Sunkara and Hook successfully depict the young teenagers Meg and Calvin as they navigate this complex journey and form a genuine friendship.

What makes Lifeline’s A Wrinkle in Time work is how the production uses the possibilities of theater to create a world that could easily feel impossible to put on stage. The puppetry, costumes, scenic design, and performances all work together to create L’Engle’s imaginative universe. It is a colorful theatrical adventure and allows audiences to experience this beloved story in a whole new way.

A Wrinkle in Time performs until October 18th. For tickets and information, visit Lifeline Theatre’s official website.

Photo Credit: Josh Bernaski

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