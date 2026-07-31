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Cast Set for A WRINKLE IN TIME at Lifeline Theatre's Season

Manali Sunkara leads a cast joined by Sam Hook, Amanda Link and Victoria Cruz in the Rogers Park production.

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Cast Set for A WRINKLE IN TIME at Lifeline Theatre's Season

Lifeline Theatre has revealed the cast and crew of its season opening production, A Wrinkle in Time, based on the novel by Madeleine L'Engle, adapted by ensemble member James Sie, directed by ensemble member Heather Currie, running September 11 - October 18, 2026.

Ever since her father vanished under mysterious circumstances, Meg Murray's life has been spiraling out of control. But one dark and stormy night, Mrs. Whatsit, Mrs. Who, and Mrs. Which appear with a promise to help rescue him from the monstrous darkness that threatens the universe. Join Meg, her brother Charles Wallace, their pal Calvin, and a host of extraterrestrial friends and foes as they journey into the heart of a terrible evil in the hope of reuniting a fragmented family.

The production features Manali Sunkara (Meg), Rohan Link Francisco and Henry Fahey alternating (Charles Wallace), Sam Hook (Calvin), Amanda Link (Whatsit), Cami Stuckert (Who), Jordan Gleaves (Which), Victoria Cruz (Mother), Brian Tochterman (Father). Understudies are Leslie Huang, Diego Rivera-Rodriguez, Havalah Grace, Hillary P. Barry, and Justin P. Banks.

The production team includes Heather Currie (Director), James Sie (Adaptor), Lindsay Mummert (Scenic Designer), Sam Lancaster (Props Designer), Sarah Riffle (Lighting Designer), Jazmin Aurora Medina (Costume Designer), Joe Griffin (Sound Designer), Saskia Bakker (Puppet Designer), Felicia Niebel (Choreographer), Devin Meseke (Production Manager), Bec Dose (Stage Manager), Harrison Ornelas (Technical Director) and Avery Spellmeyer (Lighting Supervisor).

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