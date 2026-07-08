A WRINKLE IN TIME, A PSALM FOR THE WILD-BUILT to Headline Lifeline Theatre's 2026-27 Season

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Lifeline Theatre has revealed its 2026-27 season. The 2026-27 MainStage season opens with an adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's classic novel A Wrinkle in Time by emeritus ensemble member James Sie and directed by ensemble member and Managing Producer Heather Currie. The holiday season welcomes back Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol, Tom Mula's acclaimed retelling of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol from the perspective of Scrooge's late business partner, performed by ensemble member Phil Timberlake. The MainStage season closes with the world premiere of A Psalm for the Wild-Built, ensemble member Brynley Halverson's adaptation of Becky Chambers' Hugo Award-winning novella, directed by Gaby Labotka.

The KidSeries season begins with the world premiere of ensemble member Aly Amidei's Sugar Plum Fairy, P.I., a family-friendly mystery-comedy inspired by Dashiell Hammett's The Maltese Falcon and directed by ensemble member Rob Kauzlaric. The second KidSeries production, back by popular demand, is Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type, a musical adaptation of Doreen Cronin and Betsy Lewin's award-winning book, adapted by ensemble member James E. Grote with music and lyrics by George Howe and directed by ensemble member Amanda Link.

Additionally, Lifeline Theatre will continue its BIPOC Adaptation Showcase, presenting a new work-in-progress from a Chicago-area playwright of color, developed with feedback from Lifeline's ensemble and supported by the organization's resources.

Season subscriptions for 2026-27 go on sale July 17. To purchase subscriptions or for more information visit www.lifelinetheatre.com or call the Lifeline Theatre Box Office at 773-761-4477.

MainStage Season

A Wrinkle in Time, September 11 - October 18, 2026

Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol, November 28 - December 20, 2026

A Psalm for the Wild-Built, April 30 - June 13, 2027

KidSeries Season

Sugar Plum Fairy, P.I., October 3 - November 8, 2026

Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type, February 13 - March 14, 2027

Plus

BIPOC Adaptation Showcase, Summer 2027

Lifeline Theatre's 2025/2026 Season in Chronological Order

MAINSTAGE

A Wrinkle in Time

September 11 - October 18, 2026

Based on the book by Madeleine L'Engle

Adapted by emeritus ensemble member James Sie

Directed by ensemble member Heather Currie

Ever since her father vanished under mysterious circumstances, Meg Murray's life has been spiraling out of control. But one dark and stormy night, Mrs. Whatsit, Mrs. Who, and Mrs. Which appear with a promise to help rescue him from the monstrous darkness that threatens the universe. Join Meg, her brother Charles Wallace, their pal Calvin, and a host of extraterrestrial friends and foes as they journey into the heart of a terrible evil in the hope of reuniting a fragmented family.

'This book was formative for me,' said director Heather Currie. 'Growing up and feeling different and alone is incredibly difficult, but is a profoundly common human experience. There is love around you if you open yourself up to it.'

KIDSERIES

Sugar Plum Fairy, P.I.

October 3 - November 8, 2026

Inspired by The Maltese Falcon by Dashiell Hammett

Adapted by ensemble member Aly Amidei

Directed by ensemble member Rob Kauzlaric

Step into the sugary, shadowy world of Sugar Plum Fairy, P.I., a fairytale noir mystery filled with crime and double crosses! During the dark days of Candy Prohibition, hard-boiled detective Sam Sugarplum and his sharp-witted partner Goldilocks are out to solve the baffling case of a missing black sheep. Inspired by The Maltese Falcon, this clever, immersive production blends your favorite storybooks with noir tropes. Grab your trench coat, check that your lollipop stash is well-hidden, and help Goldilocks and Sam solve the case! A world premiere production!

'I've loved combining these two very different worlds - fairy tales and noir. I'm thrilled to see this new work come to life with such an imaginative team, and I can't wait to share it with audiences.' said adaptor Aly Amidei.

MAINSTAGE

Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol

November 28 - December 20, 2026

By Tom Mula

Performed by ensemble member Phil Timberlake

In Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, Scrooge gets a chance to amend his ways, but what happened to his partner Jacob Marley? Find out in Lifeline Theatre's production of Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol, back by popular demand for a third year! Written by Goodman Theatre's own Scrooge, Tom Mula, featuring a Jeff-nominated performance by longtime Chicago actor and Lifeline ensemble member, Phil Timberlake.

Critic Kerry Reid of the Chicago Reader praised Phil Timberlake's solo performance, writing that he is 'a joy to watch as he transforms into almost 20 characters, and makes us care about the possibility of salvation through love - whether in this world or the next.'

KIDSERIES

Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type

February 13 - March 14, 2027

Based on the book by Doreen Cronin, illustrated by Betsy Lewin

Adapted by ensemble member James E. Grote

Music and lyrics by George Howe

Directed by ensemble member Amanda Link

The animals on Farmer Brown's farm have had enough! They work all day to provide milk and eggs, but when their request for electric blankets to warm the drafty barn is ignored, action must be taken. Join the Cows, Hen, and Duck - and their trusty typewriter - as they engage in peaceful protest to improve their working conditions.

'Last year's Halloween treat, Click, Clack, Boo! was such a delight! Our audiences are clamoring for more musical farm fun!' said director Amanda Link.

MAINSTAGE

A Psalm for the Wild-Built

April 30 - June 13, 2027

Based on the novella by Becky Chambers

Adapted by ensemble member Brynley Halverson

Directed by Gaby Labotka

It's been centuries since the robots of Panga gained self-awareness and wandered en masse into the wilderness, fading into myth and urban legend. One day, the life of a tea monk is forever changed when they make the impulsive decision to abandon their vocation and venture into the wilderness. The tea monk accidentally becomes the first human to encounter a robot in centuries. Grab a warm cup of tea and a seat by the fire and join us for a touching and intimate meeting of two minds that will inspire you to ponder life's biggest questions. A world premiere stage adaptation of Becky Chambers' Hugo Award winning solar punk novella.

'This book came into my life at the exact right moment and found an immediate home deep in my heart. I am really excited by the prospect of a Nonbinary protagonist who is fully formed and while they certainly wrestle with their identity, the story does not revolve around their gender journey.' said adaptor Brynley Halverson.

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