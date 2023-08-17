Reporter's Notebook: Preview of Porchlight ICONS: Celebrating Ben Vereen

If you’ve been reading my reviews for some time, you’ve probably picked up on these two tidbits: 1) I LOVE a good musical and 2) I have an affinity for Porchlight Music Theatre, one of the only theater companies in downtown Chicago properly exclusively devoted to the art form.

It only makes sense, then, that I had a conversation with Porchlight Executive Director Jeannie Lukow ahead of their upcoming Porchlight ICONS: Celebrating Ben Vereen event on Friday, September 8. While Porchlight’s event has historically been a more traditional theater gala, this year’s event will take place at the Athenaeum Theater. Tickets range from $100 for performance-only seats to $500 for the full gala experience.

Here’s some excerpts from my conversation with Lukow about what audiences can expect from this year’s ICONS event, what’s coming up next season for Porchlight, and her hopes for the company’s future.

What can attendees expect at the Porchlight ICONS event?

This year Porchlight isn't doing a mainstage production in the fall; we’re going to do a slightly abbreviated season that starts in the winter with two mainstage productions. We decided to re-concept our traditional ICONS gala so more people can attend; [this year’s event is] half gala, half performance so that everyone who is missing Porchlight can attend.

It will be held at the Athenaeum Center, which is beautifully remodeled and has a beautiful event space. Guests, depending on their ticket level, can expect a pre-show cocktail and hors d’oeuvres reception with Ben Vereen in attendance, and then an amazing performance with Porchlight favorite artists celebrating his career, including shows like WICKED, CHICAGO, and PIPPIN. Ben will be on stage with Paul Lisnek to join in conversation about his career. It’ll be a performance-packed evening with Ben Vereen there live and in person.

Ben will be coming in to engage in this conversation, be celebrated, and receive Porchlight’s ICONS award. Past recipients have included Donna McKechnie, Chita Rivera, and Joel Grey so he joins an impressive bunch.

The event is also co-chaired by two Broadway veterans with Chicago roots: Kenny Ingram and Felicia P. Fields. They are co-chairing the event, and they will also be performing with Chicago talent including [Adrian Aguilar, Kayla Boye, Donterrio, Kelly Felthous, David Robbins, and Ciarra Stroud]. We’re excited to welcome them, and excited to see Ben.



I know it’s a challenging time as theaters start to rebuild after the pandemic. What can audiences do to help support Porchlight ?

Make a direct gift to theater. Cash contribution is the best way to support. Like most theaters, ticket sales only account for 40% of our revenue so we really count on the generosity of individual givers and other funders to make it happen. It’s not overstating to say that theaters are in crisis right now across the country, and I think Chris Jones put out an article today where he listed all the theaters that have closed in Chicago over the past few years, and it’s pretty staggering.

Prochlight as a mid-sized company is well-positioned to weather these challenges because our general overhead is much less. We don’t own a building, we don't have significant real estate and a huge staff.

I would say donate and buy a ticket or a subscription to our upcoming season. We will be announcing our season at this event and subscriptions will be on sale for a two-show season. I want to say go out and see any show. Get in the habit of going to the theater. See some theater this fall even if it’s not at Porchlight so you’re ready for the big, fun dancing musical to wipe away your winter blues. A culture of philanthropy and theater-going is what’s needed.

What are your hopes for the future of American musical theater? What would you like to see more of, and conversely, what would you like to see less of, as new musicals are developed?

I’d like to see audiences embracing new work. Taking a chance and recognizing that we can’t keep producing the same shows from the 50s, 60s, and 70s. We have to be able to present newer and new work to keep this art form thriving. It’s a challenge to match up what you want and need to do to keep the art form thriving and what you need to do to keep your own company thriving. Ideally, those wouldn’t be at odds.

I’m excited for the future. I think this industry and definitely Porchlight will continue on, and I'm excited for the future. For Porchlight, there’s so much opportunity and so much growth potential ahead.

Porchlight ICONS: Celebrating Ben Vereen takes place on Friday, September 8 at the Athenaeum Center. Tickets range from $100-$500.

Interview responses have been edited for length and clarity

Photo of Ben Vereen by Jai Lennard