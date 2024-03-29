Review: JERSEY BOYS at Mercury Theater Chicago

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mercury Theater Chicago has staged a “homegrown” production of JERSEY BOYS full of Chicago heart. The bio jukebox musical has graced Chicago tour stages over the years (in fact, I had a chuckle looking back at the review of the first national tour I wrote for my high school newspaper), but this is the first staging to showcase Chicago talent — and it definitely accomplishes that goal.

As far as the genre goes, JERSEY BOYS is a successful entry, combining tons of high-energy performances of iconic Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons hits while incorporating some juicy details from Frankie’s biography — as well as that of the other three original group members: Tommy DeVito, Bob Gaudio, and Nick Massi. Marshall Brickman and Rick Elise’s book neatly weaves Bob Gaudio and Bob Crewe’s songs into the fold. It’s particularly astute that most of the numbers are diegetic e.g. the characters know they’re singing. It’s a clever way to troubleshoot the common challenge in bio jukebox musicals that the artists didn’t necessarily intend all of their songs to be autobiographical. The first act is swiftly paced, moving from plot point to song and back again seamlessly. The second act has significantly fewer musical numbers and thus drags in spots, but overall, this is pretty exemplary for the genre.

Of course, the biggest question when it comes to a JERSEY BOYS production is whether the actors playing Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons are winsome and capable of recreating those iconic songs. In directors L. Walter Stearns and Brenda Didier’s case, the answer is a resounding yes. Michael Metcalf gorgeously emulates Frankie Valli’s signature falsetto, transitioning seamlessly between his head and chest voices. Metcalf also finds the balance between Frankie’s naivete as a teenager and the somewhat hardened maturity he develops after years touring and dealing with the complicated group dynamics. He also has immense stage presence, delivering on Christopher Chase Carter’s choreography with ease.

Adrian Aguilar balances charm and smarm as DeVito, who’s instrumental in setting Frankie on the path to stardom — but also as the proverbial “crook” of the group, isn’t always a good influence. The musical opens with Tommy as narrator (all four group members take turns), and Aguilar wins over audiences with his affability and general ease onstage. It’s a smart choice for a character that wants to appear cool and collected, even when all goes awry for him.

Though he’s the quietest group member, Jason Michael Evans has a wry, entertaining energy as Massi (if you watch closely, you’ll see even Evans’s facial expressions are stoic relative to his fellow group members in the songs).

Andrew MacNaughton is an instant winner as Bob Gaudio, the missing puzzle piece and talented songwriter the original Four Seasons need for their meteoric rise to the top. MacNaughton plays up Gaudio’s relative cluelessness but also his breakneck determination beautifully. He also has a gorgeous singing voice; MacNaughton’s tone is crystalline and so pleasant, and he particularly shines on “Cry For Me.”

And when Metcalf, Aguilar, Evans, and MacNaughton come together to sing those famous Four Seasons harmonies, it’s stage magic. When they take the stage for that first big hit “Sherry,” it’s practically electric.

An ensemble of energetic and enthusiastic cast members round out the JERSEY BOYS company: Adam Fane (particular kudos for his utterly committed take on the flamboyant music producer Bob Crewe), Grant Alexander Brown, Dan Gold, Carl Herzog, Eric A. Lewis, Maya McQueen, Jason Richards, Haley Jane Schaffer, and Kayla Shipman deftly take on a number of different supporting roles throughout the night.

The relentless energy of this cast is a joy to watch and classic tunes like “December, 1963 (Oh What a Night),” “Beggin’,” and of course, “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You” are immensely enjoyable. This is pure musical theater fun, and Mercury has found just the right performers to portray Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

JERSEY BOYS runs through May 19, 2024 at Mercury Theater Chicago, 3745 North Southport. Tickets are $70-$80.

Photo Credit: Liz Lauren