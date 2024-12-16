Registration Now Open for Creative Root’s Summer 2025 Theatre Camp for Kids

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Creative Root's Summer camps at DePaul's Lincoln Park Campus are the ultimate blend of fun, theatre, and personal growth.

Whether they're taking on the role of a brave lion, a clever robot, or a curious wizard, they’ll be crafting their own adventures in a world of make-believe. Through acting, storytelling, and teamwork, your child will learn all about theatre—from script writing to acting—while making lifelong memories with new friends. Each two-week session culminates in an original performance for families and friends.

Week One: The Fundamentals

During the first week of camp, we lay the foundation for an unforgettable adventure! Campers will play theatre games, explore acting basics, and dive into scriptwriting with fun prompts that help them develop an original story. It’s all about building the ensemble, making new friends, and finding joy in the creative process!

Week Two: Putting It All Together

In the second week, campers will bring their story to life! Through rehearsals and design work, they’ll discover how to shape their world through props, costumes, and staging. With guidance from our expert teaching artists, they'll have the chance to see their imagination take shape and prepare for the culminating performance presented for friends and family on the last day.

Get ready for a summer of imagination, self-expression, and unforgettable fun! At Creative Root, we can’t wait to help your child discover their own creative voice!

TWO WEEKS: JUNE 30 – AUGUST 8, 2025 (Ages 6-14)

Session 1: June 30-July 11, 2025 —The Witches of Oz!

Ages: 6-9 & 10-14: Inspired by L. Frank Baum’s “The Wizard of Oz” and infused by elements from “Wicked”.

Mondays-Fridays, 9 am-3 pm

No camp on July 4th

The Witches of Oz!

Magic sparkles and adventure calls in the spellbinding Land of Oz! In this thrilling camp session, inspired by The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and infused with elements from Wicked, campers will journey down the Yellow Brick Road to explore the wonders—and dangers—of this enchanted world.

Two Weeks: $775, Early Bird $700

Early Bird $75 Discount automatically applied if you register by April 1, 2025.



Session 2: July 14-25, 2025—Into the Wild!

Ages: 6-9 —Inspired by Maurice Sendak’s “Where the Wild Things Are”

Ages: 10-14— Inspired by Peter Brown’s “The Wild Robot”

Mondays-Fridays, 9 am-3 pm



Into the Wild!

Step into the untamed wilderness, where adventure awaits at every turn! In this exciting camp session, campers journey through two extraordinary stories that explore the magic of wild worlds, bold friendships, and self-discovery.



Two Weeks: $775, Early Bird $700

Early Bird $75 Discount automatically applied if you register by April 1, 2025.



Session 3: July 28-August 8, 2025—The Wizards of Hogwarts!

Ages: 6-9 & 10-14— Inspired by J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter Series

Mondays-Fridays, 9 am-3 pm

The Wizards of Hogwarts!

Welcome to the magical world of Hogwarts, where wands choose their owners, potions bubble with mystery, and every day is an adventure! This spellbinding camp session transforms young witches and wizards into Hogwarts students, exploring the iconic castle’s enchanting halls and uncovering its many secrets.



Two Weeks: $775, Early Bird $700

Early Bird $75 Discount automatically applied if you register by April 1, 2025.



REGISTER TODAY: www.creativerootdepaul.com

QUESTIONS: email creativeroot@depaul.edu or call 773-325-5000



Please note that discounts cannot be combined. Additional discounts will become available for DePaul faculty/staff/students as well as for families registering siblings after the close of our early bird discount on April 1, 2025.



Comments