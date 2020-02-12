Raven Theatre's TAKE FLIGHT SUMMER CAMP 2020 Sessions Announced

Raven Theatre has announced TAKE FLIGHT SUMMER CAMP 2020, featuring five training sessions in theatre arts for kids ages 6 - 16. Great for beginners looking to learn the basics of performance or more advanced actors looking to hone their skills, Raven's team of professional teaching artists will help kids feel the confidence to contribute to the artistic process and the courage to try something new.

Over the course of two weeks, campers will create their own theatrical adaptations inspired by classic and popular children's stories. Their original work will be performed for family and friends on the final day of camp. The program also includes a special one-week, half-day tech session focused on the basics of scenic, props, and lighting design.



Regular two-week sessions are held Monday - Friday from 9 am - 3 pm, with an option of extended daycare from 3 - 4 pm. The one-week tech session is held Monday - Friday from 12 pm - 4 pm. All sessions are held at Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark St. (at Granville) in Chicago's Edgwater neighborhood.

To register, please visit www.raventheatre.com/education/camps. Special early bird discounts are available through March 31 for Sessions 2 - 4. For additional information, e-mail education@raventheatre.com or call (312) 785-5091. Progam fees: Tech Camp $300. Sessions 1 - 4 $600 ($75 off with code 'Early75').

TAKE FLIGHT SUMMER CAMP 2019 Sessions:

June 22 - June 26, 2020

SPECIAL SESSION: TECH CAMP

Dream It! Build It! (ages 11-16)

Join us for our half-day camp that takes you behind the scenes with award-winning Chicago scenic designer John Wilson - and other special guest artists - to help create all the magical and intergalactic journeys we will go on this summer. Tech camp is a hands-on learning experience, where students will be introduced to the basic principles of scenic, props, costume and lighting design while building elements for each of our summer camp productions.

June 29 - July 10, 2020

SESSION 1: RUN WILD WITH Roald Dahl

James and the Giant Peach, based on the book by Roald Dahl (ages 6-9)

Orphaned and friendless, James Henry Trotter lives with his two horrid aunts, Spiker and Sponge. Life there is miserable, until James accidentally drops some magic crystals by the old peach tree and very strange things start to happen. The peach at the top of the tree begins to grow, and before long it's as big as a house. Inside, James meets a crew of oversized friends - Grasshopper, Centipede, Ladybug, and more. With a snip of the stem, the peach starts rolling away, and the great adventure begins!

The Witches, based on the book by Roald Dahl (ages 10-14)

Witches don't look like typical witches in this world. They live in plain sight! Even scarier, they look like you and me! But the worst thing is that they absolutely detest children. To a witch, a child smells like dogs' droppings. And now the Grand High Witch is planning to get rid of every child in England by turning them into mice - can anybody stop them?

July 13 - 24, 2020

SESSION 2: ONCE UPON A CHOCOLATE TIME

Chocolate Fever, based on the book by Robert Kimmel Smith (ages 6-9)

Henry Green loves chocolate. All chocolate. Bitter, sweet, dark, light and daily; for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks; in cakes, candy bars, milk and every other form you can possibly imagine. Henry probably loves chocolate more than any person in the history of the world. One day, Henry finds that very strange things are happening to him and is diagnosed with the first case of Chocolate Fever!

Charlie & the Chocolate Factory, based on the book by Roald Dahl (ages 10-14)

Nobody has seen Willy Wonka - or inside his amazing chocolate factory - for years. When he announces his plan to invite the winners of the five Golden Tickets to visit his factory, the whole world is waiting for the candy mysteries to be revealed! Who will pass all of Wonka's chocolate-ly tests? The spoiled Veruca Salt? The gum-chewing Violet Beauregarde? The television-obsessed Mike Teevee? Or maybe it could even be the poor paperboy Charlie Bucket and his Grandpa Joe.

July 27 - August 7, 2020

SESSION 3: IN A GALAXY FAR FAR AWAY

Are You Scared, Darth Vader?, based on the book by Adam Rex (ages 6-9)

Most people would probably give the award for "Most Terrifying Person in the Galaxy" to the Emperor's right-hand man, the Dark Lord of the Sith, Darth Vader. He has all the power of the dark side of the Force, so what could possibly frighten one of the biggest bad guys in the universe? A parade of vampires, ghosts, and other creatures don't scare Darth Vader, but how about a group of wild kids ready for some rowdy play?

Star Wars, inspired by the movies of George Lucas (ages 10-14)

Blast off into hyperspace with the action-packed stories of Star Wars! Perhaps Jedi Master Yoda will have a light saber showdown with the dreaded Count Dooku; Luke Skywalker and the Rebels will race against time to destroy the Death Star; and the brave Rey might make a new friend when she meets the droid BB-8. Let's explore these galactic adventures at lightspeed!

August 10 - 21, 2020

SESSION 4: ON A DARK & STORMY NIGHT

Creepy Carrots! and Creepy Pair of Underwear!, based on the books by Aaron Reynolds (ages 6-9)

The Twilight Zone has come to the carrot patch and Jasper Rabbit is NOT a little bunny anymore. He's not afraid of the dark, and he's definitely not afraid of something as silly as carrots or underwear. But when the lights go out, suddenly his new big rabbit underwear glows in the dark and it seems like the delicious carrots he loves so much are following him home! After trying everything to get rid of them, they keep coming back! Jasper's not scared obviously, he just finds it a little bit - creepy.

Coraline, based on the book by Neil Gaiman (ages 10 - 14)

Coraline has unlocked a passage in her new house that reveals another house - just like her own. At first, everything seems marvelous in this parallel world, but is it too good to be true? Her new mother and father are perfectly kind and terribly sweet, but they want to change her and never let her go. Other children are trapped there as well and Coraline is their only hope of rescue. Will she be able to gather her wits to save her one true ordinary life?

