Raven Theatre Names Markie Gray New Managing Director

Following a nationwide search, Raven Theatre's Board of Directors today announced the appointment of Markie Gray as the company's new Managing Director effective July 1, 2020.

Comments Raven Board President John Clum, "We are delighted that our search for a Managing Director led to the appointment of Markie Gray who, after spending a number of years working in Chicago theatres, has completed her graduate work in Theatre Management at Yale University. Markie's training and experience will serve Raven Theatre well as we look to a challenging future for our art form. The Board of Directors and the staff of Raven look forward to working with Markie in her new position."

New Managing Director Markie Gray adds, "I am beyond grateful to return to my favorite community on earth: Chicago theatre. The honor of serving this city, at a time when our field is questioning the very foundations of art and justice, is not lost on me. I look forward to joining with Artistic Director Cody Estle, the board and staff of Raven, and Chicago artists to ensure we have these essential conversations at every level of our institution as a first step in this urgent work. It is a great privilege to lead, and I promise to lead with empathy, collaboration and community."



Markie Gray most recently served as the Associate Director of Marketing & Communications at Yale Repertory Theatre. Previous positions include Company Manager for Yale Repertory Theatre, Management Fellow under Susie Medak at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Production Manager at American Theater Company and Artistic Producer at First Floor Theater. Originally from Ann Arbor, MI, she spent six years post college working as a producer, production manager, sound designer, stage manager, educator and performer in Chicago. She is an artistic associate of First Floor Theater, and a recent graduate of the Theater Management MFA Program at Yale School of Drama, where she was a leader of the Womxn's Voices in Theater affinity group and a member of the Equity Diversity and Inclusion Working Group. She holds a BA from the University of Chicago.

