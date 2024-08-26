Raue Center's MISSION IMAGINATION Brings Students To The Magic Of Theatre!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Attention educators! Raue Center For The Arts has announced the return of its popular arts education program, Mission Imagination, for another exciting season, featuring brand new titles and shows for all ages!

Since its inception, Mission Imagination has delivered quality TYA (Theatre for Young Audiences) productions to over 400,000 students throughout Chicagoland and surrounding areas. Performances are on weekdays at 10 am and 12:15 pm unless otherwise noted, making it ideal for school groups and home-school co-ops looking to foster an appreciation for live theatre and the arts in general.

“We are so thrilled to welcome our young audiences back to the theatre for another exciting Mission Imagination season,” says Raue Center's Director of Education, Rob Scharlow. “At Raue Center, we believe that art appreciation begins at an early age. What better way to begin that journey than by watching one of your favorite books or stories come to life on stage?”

Kicking off the 2024-25 season on November 13, 2024, is The Pout Pout Fish at 10 am & 12:15 pm produced by Theatre Works USA (Recommended Grades: PreK-2). Turn the poutiest of frowns upside down in this musical featuring whimsical puppets and live performers in a sweeping oceanic adventure. When Mr. Fish sets out on a quest to find Miss Clam's missing pearl, he discovers there is more to him than his permanently plastered pout.

Jumping ahead to December 6, 2024, Mission Imagination presents an original holiday show created by and starring Raue Center School For The Arts' Devised Theatre Workshop students! The tension is palpable, the excitement is mounting and the heady scent of competition is in the air in this “mockumentary style” look into the highly competitive and cut-throat world of Christmas Tree Decorating. Recommended for Grades 3 - 8.

This spring, a literary favorite comes to life in Don't Let The Pigeon Drive The Bus! April 17, 2025, at 10 am and 12:15 pm. Whatever you do, don't let the Pigeon star in his own musical production! With a script written by Mo Willems, the creator of the #1 New York Times best-selling, Caldecott Honor award-winning “Pigeon” picture books, and featuring music by Deborah Wicks La Puma (Elephant & Piggie's We Are in a Play!), TheaterWorksUSA‘s Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! is even more fun than staying up late and having a hot dog party! Recommended for Grades Pre K – 2.

To reserve your group, please visit our website (https://www.rauecenter.org/mission-imagination/) or call our Box Office (815-356-9212).

About Raue Center For The Arts

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming – striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor—Lucile Raue—Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination.

More information and tickets are available by visiting www.rauecenter.org or by calling the box office at (815) 356-9212.

Comments