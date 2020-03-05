Raue Center Announces 23rd Annual Bob Blazier Run

Get ready to run! Raue Center For The Arts is excited to announce the 23rd Annual Bob Blazier Run for the Arts. Lace up your running shoes and help preserve the arts in your community at 8 a.m. on May 3, 2020!

"We get excited to host this race every year and we've already taken steps to make this year's run another fun, family friendly, community building event - exactly the kind of qualities you'd expect from an event that bears Bob Blazier's name," says Raue Center's Economic Development Manager, James Knight. "In addition to the 5K and 1 mile run/walk, we'll also have a 50 yard dash for kids, a balloon artist, and plenty of hot coffee, bagels and donuts for family members or co-workers there to cheer on and support their runners."

The inception of the Bob Blazier Run for the Arts took place 24 years ago, when Mike Splitt announced the Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce's interest in organizing a 5K event in honor of Bob Blazier's unparalleled community accomplishments. Blazier was asked to choose a charity to benefit from the event, and he named Raue Center - a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

23 years later, the event continues to grow and build community, just like Blazier. For over 50 years, he has truly defined what it means to be a community-minded citizen. His dedication and commitment to education, healthcare and building business is something to be celebrated and admired.

The 5K run will begin outside the beautiful and historical Raue Center in downtown Crystal Lake. The course will take runners through the quaint neighborhoods surrounding the downtown area and wind them back to finish where they started.

Don't want to commit to a full 5K but still want to get active and support the arts? Rosie's 1-Mile Walk was designed just for you! It is perfect for a stroll with family, friends, neighbors or anyone who would enjoy a scenic walk on a beautiful Sunday morning. Bring dogs, strollers, rollerblades, wagons, unicycles or just your two feet!

Interested in participating as a group? Show team spirit by participating in the Team Challenge! The challenge is easy! Get as many employees, business partners, friends and family together to compete in four categories: Greatest Overall, Most Money Raised, Most Participants Under the Age of 13 and Best Average Team Time.

Early Bird registration runs through April 19, 2020 at signmeup.com/bbrunforthearts.com. Early Bird registration is $30 for the 5k and $20 for the 1-mile walk and includes a race day t-shirt. Registration after April 19 is $35 for the 5k and $25 for the 1-mile walk. Packet pick-up will be held May 1 & 2 from 12 - 4 p.m. at The Running Depot in Crystal Lake. Day of packet pick-up will begin at 7 a.m. on May 3. For more information, visit rauecenter.org.

The 23rd Annual Bob Blazier Run for the Arts is made possible through the generous support of Eisenmann Corporation. Eisenmann Corporation is a full service solutions provider offering engineering, project management, project execution and commissioning as well as after sales support on a global scale. Eisenmann Corporation has fostered the arts throughout their global presence.





