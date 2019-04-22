ROCK OF AGES Digital Lottery And Rush Ticket Policy Announced

Broadway In Chicago is delighted to announce there will be a digital lottery and rush tickets for ROCK OF AGES, which will play for a limited one-week engagement at Broadway In Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph) from April 23-28, 2019.

The digital lottery will begin April 22 at 9AM, and 40 tickets will be sold for every performance at $25 each. The lottery will happen online only the day before each performance. In addition, a limited number of day-of-show rush tickets will be offered for each performance at $39 each. These will be available at all performances of the run for purchase in-person at the James M. Nederlander Theatre box office beginning when the box office opens daily. Seat locations vary per performance for the digital lottery and day-of show tickets.

HOW TO ENTER THE DIGITAL LOTTERY

Visit https://www.broadwayinchicago.com/show/rock-of-ages-2019/

Follow the link Click here for details and to enter the lottery

Click the Enter Now button for the performance you want to attend.

Fill out the entry form including the number of tickets you would like (1 or 2). Patrons will receive a confirmation email once they have validated their email (one time only) and successfully entered the lottery.

After the lottery closes, patrons will be notified via email within minutes as to whether they have won or not.

Winners have 60 minutes from the time the lottery closes to pay online with a credit card.

After payment has been received, patrons can pick up tickets at the James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph) no sooner than 30 minutes before show time with a valid photo ID.

DIGITAL LOTTERY ADDITIONAL RULES

Limit 1 entry per person, per performance. Multiple entries will not be accepted. Patrons must be 18 years old and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the names used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. All lottery prices include a $3.50 facility fee. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice. Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning.

It's 1987 on Hollywood's Sunset Strip when a small-town girl meets a big city rocker. As they fall in love in L.A.'s most famous rock club, ROCK OF AGES allows fans to rock out once again to their favorite '80s hits. Featuring the music of iconic bands such as Styx, Poison, Twisted Sister, and Whitesnake among many others, this Tenth Anniversary production features a dynamic new cast revisiting the larger than life characters and exhilarating story that turned ROCK OF AGES into a global phenomenon.

ROCK OF AGES opened April 7, 2009 on Broadway and played more than 2,300 performances at the Brooks Atkinson and Helen Hayes Theatres earning five Tony Award nominations including Best Musical. The show also enjoyed successful national and international tours and, in 2012, was turned into a major motion picture by New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures. With a book by Chris D'Arienzo and arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp, the tenth anniversary tour is being directed by Martha Banta and choreographed by Janet Rothermel.

For a sneak peek of this 10th Anniversary Tour, click here. For more information on casting and dates, visit the tour website at www.rockofagesmusicaltour.com





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You