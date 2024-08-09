ROAD SIGNS Now on Stage at Red Orchid Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A Red Orchid Theatre is hosting the Chicago premiere of ROAD SIGNS, created by Jon Tai and Alex Gruhin, onstage through August 31 at A Red Orchid Theatre, 1531 N. Wells St in Chicago.

Tickets ($25 - $45) are on sale now at www.aredorchidtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 312-943-8722. Note that ROAD SIGNS is a bonus limited engagement and is not included in Season 32 subscriptions.

Get carried away by the wonder and wanderlust of ROAD SIGNS, a new, live, in-person show starring magician Jon Tai. After mesmerizing virtual audiences in MISSED CONNECTIONS with A Red Orchid Theatre in 2020, Tai arrives at N. Wells Street to captivate Chicago in the flesh for the very first time. ROAD SIGNS takes audiences on a journey into the great American wilderness, where past and present blur and audience members’ dreams are brought to life around a campfire. Co-created and directed by Alex Gruhin, ROAD SIGNS arrives at A Red Orchid Theatre following runs at Aiden Sinclair’s Underground, part of the world-famous Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado, and the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust’s Liberty Magic, where Pittsburgh Magazine called it a “remarkable” and “moving” experience.

“During our COVID isolation, we worked with Jon and Alex to develop and present MISSED CONNECTIONS. An intimate magic experience on Zoom seemed quite impossible, but it proved both wonder-inducing and community-building when we needed it most,” said A Red Orchid Theatre’s Artistic Director Kirsten Fitzgerald. “Building on the success of that experiment, Jon and Alex have collaborated to create an entirely new in-person experience, and I cannot wait to experience ROAD SIGNS with you all in the flesh.”

About the Artists

JON TAI (Co-Creator & Performer) is a magician and storyteller, whose mission is to foster connections between people through shared moments of astonishment. He performs magic across the country and around the world, in person and virtually, and has called the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's Liberty Magic his home base since its grand opening in early 2019. He is best known for having co-created and starred in Missed Connections off-Broadway at 59E59, following its premiere at, yes indeed, the MacArthur Award-winning A Red Orchid Theatre! A graduate of Cornell University with a degree in Psychology, he lives in the Troy Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh, where he can often be found drinking coffee at Scratch & Co., his favorite neighborhood cafe.



ALEX GRUHIN (Co-Creator & Director): Favorite endeavors prior to Road Signs include Missed Connections – also with Jon Tai – at AROT and off-Broadway at 59E59, and his work with the late visionary chef David Bouley. Alex is currently the Programming Director at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, NJ. His proudest production (and light of his life) is Daphne Shel, age 2, co-created with (other light) Ariel Reid. Special thanks to Kir, team AROT, and, of course, JT for making magic happen. The universe says hello!

