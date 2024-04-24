RIDICULOUS! Comes to Rhapsody Theater in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



David Williamson will make his Rhapsody Theater debut with Ridiculous! Known for his tours with Circus 1903 and The Illusionists on Broadway, Williamson's Ridiculous! is a brand new solo full-length magic production created for The Rhapsody Theater. Mixing mind-bending illusions, side-splitting comedy, and a dash of anarchy, the show is an uproarious evening of controlled chaos ruminating on the meaning of the word ridiculous. Ridiculous! is performed at The Rhapsody Theater, 1328 W. Morse Ave. in Rogers Park, May 16 - June 30.

“Ridiculous! transcends the boundaries of a mere theatrical performance; it serves as a one-man rebellion against the monotony of a life too often bogged down by seriousness. This show is not just an escape, but a full-on revolt against the mundane, offering a sanctuary of laughter, wonder, and awe. Don't miss the chance to be part of this unforgettable experience!” said Ricardo Rosenkranz, MD, Rhapsody Theater LLC managing partner and resident performer as the Physician Magician.

A born showman and accomplished sleight-of-hand artist, David Williamson dazzles audiences with a blend of heart-stopping magic and sidesplitting hilarity. He has been featured on ABC's “Champions of Magic,” where he appeared with Princess Stephanie as he performed his miracles at various locations in and around Monaco. Williamson has also co-starred in several top-rated prime-time network specials, including CBS' “Magicians' Favorite Magicians,” NBC's “Houdini: Unlocking His Mysteries” and NBC's “World's Greatest Magic III.” He was seen recently on The CW's “Masters of Illusion” TV series as well as “America's Got Talent.” Williamson has developed TV shows for Walt Disney Productions and ABC, as well as consulting on TV specials for illusionists David Copperfield and David Blaine. His bestselling magic book, Williamson's Wonders, has been translated into three languages.

Williamson is also featured as the Ringmaster in the exciting show “Circus 1903” currently touring the world and returning to the UK for a holiday tour and is currently starring with fellow magicians in “The Illusionists” at the acclaimed Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, following its Broadway run. He is also a frequent favorite Guest Entertainer on Disney Cruise Lines. Recently, Williamson was honored with the Performance Fellowship by the Academy of Magical Arts and Sciences at the Magic Castle in Hollywood. In 2017, Williamson was named The Magic Castle's Magician of the Year. He was also recently awarded Honorary Lifetime Membership by the UK's Magic Circle, the world's premier magical society.

Ridiculous! with David Williamson will be performed at The Rhapsody Theater May 16 to June 30: Thursdays at 7:30pm; Fridays at 7:30 PM; and Saturdays at 2:00 PM, and 7:30 PM. There are no performances on May 31 or June 1, instead there are special Sunday matinees on June 2 and June 30 at 2:00 PM. The run time is approximately 90 minutes with one intermission. Tickets starting at $20.00, are now on sale, online at https://rhapsodytheater.thundertix.com/events/218941 or at The Rhapsody Theater box office.