Prop Thtr Announces Casting For I AM GOING TO DIE ALONE AND I AM NOT AFRAID

Prop Thtr is pleased to continue its 2019-20 season with the world premiere of I AM GOING TO DIE ALONE AND I AM NOT AFRAID, a new play exploring modern oppression through the legacy of the Holocaust, devised by The Ensemble, directed by Anna H. Gelman, with music and music direction by Alec Phan, playing October 23 - December 6, 2019 at 3502 N. Elston Ave. (near Kedzie and Addison) in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood. Tickets are currently available at www.propthtr.org.

I AM GOING TO DIE ALONE AND I AM NOT AFRAID will feature Sonia Goldberg, Sarah Gionvannetti, Lyle Sauer, Zoe Savransky, Ariana Silvan-Grau and Isabel Thompson.



How do you fight for the future you won't live to see? Told through both imagined and historical stories of rebels like Francesca Mann, who shot a Nazi Officer while being taken to the gas chambers, I Am Going to Die Alone and I Am Not Afraid is a devised play about resilience and tenacity in the face of violence. Exploring ancestral trauma and remembrance as rebellion, ...and I Am Not Afraid uses stories of exceptional bravery to expand the legacy of the Holocaust and examine oppression today. What lessons do we take from history, and how can we make sure Never Again means Never Again, for anyone?

The production team includes Alyssa Mohn (scenic design), Nyssa Lowenstein (costume design), Morgan Hunter (sound design), Zoe Benditt (dramaturg) and Becca Sebree (stage manager).





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You