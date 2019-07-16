Promethean Theatre Ensemble Announces 2019-20 Season

The rights and roles of women in society will be examined in Promethean Theatre Ensemble's 2019-20 season via three plays all penned or adapted by women. The first two will revisit the early years of women's suffrage in late 19th Century Great Britain, while the season closer will imagine a totally new society set some time and place in the future.

The company will open its new season with the Chicago premiere of BLUE STOCKINGS - a drama of the first females admitted to Cambridge University in 1896 and the obstacles they faced as students. BLUE STOCKINGS was the first play written by Jessica Swale, author of Nell Gwynn, which was seen in 2018 at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. Charles Spencer of London's THE GUARDIAN, in reviewing the world premiere of BLUE STOCKINGS at London's Globe Theatre, said "Jessica Swale tells the story with both wit and a hint of righteous indignation.



"BLUE STOCKINGS will be directed for Promethean by Spenser Davis, a 2017 Jeff Award winner for his direction of AT THE TABLE by Broken Nose Theatre, where he is Director of Programming. BLUE STOCKINGS will be performed at The Den Theatre from September 13 - October 13, 2019.



George Bernard Shaw's satirical take on the limited opportunities for women in late 19th Century British society - MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION - will be performed in a brand-new world premiere adaptation by Melanie Spewock. One of Shaw's earliest plays, it is representative of Shaw's gift for delivering biting social criticism with humor. Michael D. Graham, the former Artistic Director of Piccolo Theatre who will helm the Chicago premiere of CASA VALENTINA at Pride Films and Plays in August, will direct. MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION will be performed at Otherworld Theatre from Feb 28-Mar 29, 2020.

The season will close with the world premiere of A TOWN CALLED PROGRESS by Chicago playwright Trina Kakacek (pictured below left). The town of the title is an imagined female Utopia situated on a dusty road between the towns of Backwards and Conspiratorial sometime in the future. It imagines what might happen when two male interlopers happen upon the town. Anna C. Bahow (pictured below right), an Artistic Associate with Silk Road Rising and an ensemble member with Promethean, will direct. A TOWN CALLED PROGRESS is set to play at Strawdog Theatre from June 13 - July 18, 2020.

The company will celebrate the upcoming fourteenth season with a season kickoff party on Sunday, August 11 from 7 - 11 pm at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. The fundraising event will include food, music, games, raffles, a sneak peek at the shows of the upcoming season. Tickets and further information for the kickoff party are available at www.prometheantheatre.org.





