PrideArts Makes Center on Halsted Its New Theater & Administrative Home

Center on Halsted (COH) and PrideArts have launched a partnership that will generate new arts and culture programs and performances for the public and leverage the unique strengths of both organizations.



PrideArts, which has operated in Chicago’s Uptown neighborhood since 2016, has chosen COH as its new theater and administrative home. This union provides both organizations fertile ground to incubate artistic works elevating the diversity of LGBTQ+ voices and experiences, increase programmatic offerings for the community, and strengthen organizational capacity and resilience.



“PrideArts board and staff are so excited as we embark on this new journey. Center on Halsted’s facilities will bring a new professionalism for our patrons and hopefully bring new patrons to our productions,” Amber Mandley, PrideArts’ Managing Director, said.

This joint endeavor reflects COH’s commitment to the arts and to CEO Joli Robinson’s focus on COH being a collaborative partner and accelerator for community-based LGBTQ+-serving organizations, especially those on the South and West sides.



“This partnership furthers our mission and supports a tremendous organization [PrideArts] in the process. We continue to think about how we can serve not only LGBTQ+ individuals, but also organizations focused on providing our LGBTQ+ community with diverse experiences, programs, and services. Our new partnership with PrideArts is just one way we are being creative about the use of our space that continues to center community in our work,” Robinson said.



Center on Halsted is a nonprofit organization advancing community and securing the health and well-being of the LGBTQ+ people of Chicagoland and throughout the Midwest. Building on over 40 years of LGBTQ+ advocacy, it envisions a world where every identity is celebrated, and every community member can thrive.



PrideArts is a non-profit organization founded in 2010 that exhibits, promotes, and champions LGBTQ artists through all media and art forms. Through visual and performing arts, PrideArts aims to curate diverse LGBTQ stories, help improve LGBTQ lives, address issues directly affecting queer communities and allies, and create experiences for audiences that preserve history and bridge past, present, and future LGBTQ generations.



