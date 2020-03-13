Porchlight Music Theatre Postpones ICONS Gala Honoring Joel Grey Until Further Notice

Porchlight Music Theatre announced today that its 25th Anniversary ICONS Gala honoring Broadway legend Joel Grey scheduled for Monday, March 23, at the Ritz-Carlton, 160 E. Pearson St. has been postponed.

Executive Director Jeannie Lukow said, "We have been in contact with our ICON honoree Joel Grey and our 25th Anniversary co-chairs Rick and Deann Bayless and Bill Kurtis and Donna La Pietra and we are in agreement that due to the global spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and the unknown extent of what may develop, we should postpone the annual gala."

Lukow continued, "As we monitor developments and communications from the NIH, CDC, and our local and state public health agencies, we must keep the safety and well being of Mr. Grey, who is traveling from New York City, and our Porchlight supporters as top priorities. The decision to postpone was not an easy one to make but we will reschedule the ICONS Gala to a time when we can give our patrons and Porchlight the 25th Anniversary party they deserve."

The rescheduled ICONS Gala date will be announced via a future release. Updates and additional information are available at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org or at 773.777.9884, ext. 2.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You