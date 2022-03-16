Porchlight Music Theatre Announces Host, Cast & Team for NEW FACES SING BROADWAY 1947

Porchlight Music Theatre has announced its first New Faces Sing Broadway concert of 2022, New Faces Sing Broadway 1947 with host Robin DaSilva , directed by Adrian Abel Azevedo, music directed by Linda Madonia and featuring ten new up and coming talents performing songs from the 1947 Broadway season. New Faces Sing Broadway 1947 was filmed on-site at The Ruth Page Center for the Arts and will be available for streaming beginning Friday, April 8 at 12 p.m. CDT through Thursday, May 5 at 11:59 p.m. CDT. Tickets are $25 - $50 and are on sale now. For more information, visit PorchlightMusicTheatre.org or call the Porchlight Music Theatre box office at 773.777.9884.

Host Robin DaSilva features songs from the Broadway shows Brigadoon , Finian's Rainbow , High Button Shoes, Annie Get Your Gun and others filmed at The Ruth Page Center for the Arts where Porchlight Music Theatre is an in-resident organization. and the New Faces, a cast made up of the next generation of talent, take the audience on a musical journey from the start to the finish of the 1947 Broadway season in 90 minutes with songs, historic information, trivia and sing alongs. The latest New Faces

The New Faces Sing Broadway 1947 cast includes Samantha Behen (she/her/hers) , Anna Brockman (she/her/hers) , Jonah Cochin (he/him/his), Breanna Ghostone (she/her/hers) , Nathan Karnik (he/him/his) , Austin Nelson Jr . (he/him/his) , Oliver Schilling (he/him/his) , Destiny Strothers (she/her/hers) and Ciarra Stroud (she/her/hers) and Austin Winter (he/him/his/they/them/theirs).

The production team includes Adrian Abel Azevedo (he/him/his) , director; Linda Madonia (she/her/hers) , music director; Mark Brown (he/him/his) , lighting technician; Chollette (he/him/his) , video editor; Austin Crowley (he/him/his) , videographer; Matthew Chase (he/him/his) , sound designer; Alex Groesch (he/him/his) , assistant camera op.; Frankie Leo Bennett (he/him/his) , producing artistic associate; Alex Rhyan (he/him/his) , production & operations director and Michael Weber (he/him/his), artistic director.

ABOUT Robin DaSilva, host

Multi-Award winner Robin DaSilva's regional credits include: Mercury Theater Chicago (Women Of Soul), Porchlight Music Theater (Ain't Misbehavin, Gypsy), Theater at the Center (A Christmas Memory), Theo Ubique (Smokey Joe's Café), NIETF Foundation (Ragtime), Penumbra Theater (Joe Turner's Come and Gone), Mixed Blood Theater (A... My Name Is Alice), Black Ensemble Theatre (Feel Good Music Review), (Holiday Extravaganza), (The Other Cinderella), (Women of Soul), (Mahalia Jackson: Moving Through the Light). For her role in Mahalia, she won the 2019 Joseph Jefferson and the BTAA Awards for Performer in A Revue. As a vocal arranger, she has arranged for many churches, recording artists, commercials, tv shows and musical theater productions. TV: T-Mobile's "Home for the Holidays Surprise" and HBO's "Southside."

ABOUT ADRIAN ABEL AZEVEDO, director

Originally from Southern California, Adrian Abel Azevedo is a director, producer and teaching artist. He is an alumni of Columbia College Chicago. He has directed, produced and taught for Chicagoland theatre companies including Goodman Theatre, Porchlight Music Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre , Steep Theatre, Northlight Theatre, Kokandy Productions, Teatro Vista and Music Theatre Works

ABOUT Linda Madonia, music director