Porchlight Music Theatre Announces Host, Cast & Team for NEW FACES SING BROADWAY 1947

Porchlight Music Theatre has announced its first New Faces Sing Broadway concert of 2022, New Faces Sing Broadway 1947 with host Robin DaSilva
, directed by Adrian Abel Azevedo, music directed by Linda Madonia
and featuring ten new up and coming talents performing songs from the 1947 Broadway season. New Faces Sing Broadway 1947 was filmed on-site at The Ruth Page
Center for the Arts and will be available for streaming beginning Friday, April 8 at 12 p.m. CDT through Thursday, May 5 at 11:59 p.m. CDT. Tickets are $25 - $50 and are on sale now. For more information, visit PorchlightMusicTheatre.org
or call the Porchlight Music Theatre box office at 773.777.9884.
Host Robin DaSilva
and the New Faces, a cast made up of the next generation of talent, take the audience on a musical journey from the start to the finish of the 1947 Broadway season in 90 minutes with songs, historic information, trivia and sing alongs. The latest New Faces features songs from the Broadway shows Brigadoon, Finian's Rainbow, High Button Shoes, Annie Get Your Gun and others filmed at The Ruth Page Center for the Arts where Porchlight Music Theatre is an in-resident organization.
The New Faces Sing Broadway 1947 cast includes Samantha Behen (she/her/hers), Anna Brockman (she/her/hers), Jonah Cochin (he/him/his), Breanna Ghostone (she/her/hers), Nathan Karnik (he/him/his), Austin Nelson Jr. (he/him/his), Oliver Schilling (he/him/his), Destiny Strothers (she/her/hers) and Ciarra Stroud (she/her/hers) and Austin Winter (he/him/his/they/them/theirs).
The production team includes Adrian Abel Azevedo (he/him/his), director; Linda Madonia (she/her/hers), music director; Mark Brown (he/him/his), lighting technician; Chollette (he/him/his), video editor; Austin Crowley (he/him/his), videographer; Matthew Chase (he/him/his), sound designer; Alex Groesch (he/him/his), assistant camera op.; Frankie Leo Bennett (he/him/his), producing artistic associate; Alex Rhyan (he/him/his), production & operations director and Michael Weber (he/him/his), artistic director.
Multi-Award winner Robin DaSilva's regional credits include: Mercury Theater Chicago (Women Of Soul), Porchlight Music Theater (Ain't Misbehavin, Gypsy), Theater at the Center (A Christmas Memory), Theo Ubique (Smokey Joe's Café), NIETF Foundation (Ragtime), Penumbra Theater (Joe Turner's Come and Gone), Mixed Blood Theater (A... My Name Is Alice), Black Ensemble Theatre (Feel Good Music Review), (Holiday Extravaganza), (The Other Cinderella), (Women of Soul), (Mahalia Jackson: Moving Through the Light). For her role in Mahalia, she won the 2019 Joseph Jefferson and the BTAA Awards for Performer in A Revue. As a vocal arranger, she has arranged for many churches, recording artists, commercials, tv shows and musical theater productions. TV: T-Mobile's "Home for the Holidays Surprise" and HBO's "Southside."
ABOUT ADRIAN ABEL AZEVEDO, director
Originally from Southern California, Adrian Abel Azevedo is a director, producer and teaching artist. He is an alumni of Columbia College Chicago. He has directed, produced and taught for Chicagoland theatre companies including Goodman Theatre, Porchlight Music Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre, Steep Theatre, Northlight Theatre, Kokandy Productions, Teatro Vista and Music Theatre Works
.
Linda Madonia has been musical directing in the Chicago area for more than 25 years including Porchlight's recent New Faces Sing Broadway 1979 and Chicago Sings Rock & Roll Broadway and for the 2019 critically-acclaimed production of A Chorus Line. Other credits include Holiday Inn at Drury Lane Oakbrook, Pirates of Penzance and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat for Music Theater Works and Forbidden Broadway: SVU at The Royal George Theater. Other credits include Grand Hotel and Nunsensations at Drury Lane Water Tower Place and Gigi, She Loves Me and Me and My Girl at Theater at the Center. Madonia has also been the music director for Chicago's Equity and non-union Joseph Jefferson Awards numerous times. She owns American Eagle Productions, an educational theatre that has presented 300 shows and workshops a year in Chicago area schools for almost 30 years.