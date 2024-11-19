Porchlight Education's Spring Classes Now On Sale

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning Porchlight Music Theatre's Education Department has announced the return of its Spring Youth Classes, February 15 - May 17, with registration now available for all sessions. Also, Porchlight offers a sample option for the first day of class, Saturday, Feb. 15, for interested students and parents wanting to learn more about the 2025 Porchlight offerings. Families can sign up for a class sampler, Saturday, Feb. 15 for $25 and if they decide to register, the trial class will be credited towards the cost of registration.

Youth classes are designed to teach young actors musical theatre skills from basics to advanced while enabling students to also learn life skills such as effective communication and self-esteem. Classes are held at the Holtschneider Performance Center at the DePaul University School of Music, 2330 N. Halsted St. Tuition is $300 - $600 based on the class level with payment plans and scholarships available for all youth programming. For specific questions regarding camps and registration, please email Porchlight Education Director Rebeccah Singer at Rebeccah@PorchlightMusicTheatre.org. For general camp information and registration, visit PorchlightMusicTheatre.org/youth-classes/.

Chicago's favorite music theatre classes return this spring with fun, jam-packed musical sessions for ages 4 - 13 years old. New and returning young actors will spend 13 weeks singing, dancing, meeting new friends and creating an original musical piece or revue to share with family and friends on the last day of class.

Porchlight classes and camps are process-over-product focused programs designed to boost confidence, empathy and a love of the arts. Young actors join session after session to build on previous skills – from music theatre basics up to college audition readiness in a nurturing and fun environment.

Sample Week One of Class

Saturday, Feb. 15

10 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Porchlight invites new students to experience the first week of spring classes Saturday, Feb. 15 for just $25. If participants enjoy their first class and want to continue, the cost of the trial will be applied to the rest of the term fee.

The classes offered include:

Mini Musicals (ages 4-6) - 10 - 11 a.m.

Broadway Basics (ages 7-10) - 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Intermediate Ensemble (ages 11-13) - 1:30 - 3:30 p.m.

All classes will meet at DePaul School of Music (2330 N. Halsted). For additional information or to register, please go to PorchlightMusicTheatre.org/youth-classes/.

The Porchlight Spring Youth Classes 2025 schedule includes:

Mini Musicals

Ages 4 – 6 years old

February 15 - May 17 (no class 4/19)

Saturdays, 10 - 11 a.m.

Holtschneider Performance Center, DePaul University School of Music, 2330 N. Halsted St.

Tuition: $300

Budding actors join us each week for songs, games, making new friends, and having a blast on stage! Our youngest students stretch their theatre muscles as they create an original musical story – with dance moves, props and songs to share with family and friends on the last day of class!

Broadway Basics

Ages 7 – 10 years old

February 15 - May 17 (no class 4/19)

Saturdays, 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Holtschneider Performance Center, DePaul University School of Music, 2330 N. Halsted St.

Tuition: $450

Enter the world of music, drama, dance, writing and more while practicing teamwork, communication and problem-solving. Students will be introduced to their actor tools — their bodies, voices and imaginations — while singing and dancing to classic and contemporary Broadway hits, writing their own story and with lots of time for playing games and making new friends. At the end of the session join us for a final performance to celebrate all your young actors' work!

Intermediate Ensemble

Ages 11 – 13 years old

February 15 - May 17 (no class 4/19)

Saturdays, 1:30 - 3:30 p.m.

Holtschneider Performance Center, DePaul University School of Music, 2330 N. Halsted St.

Tuition: $600

Returning and new middle school aged actors join us to grow as they focus on classic or contemporary musicals, learn musical theater songs, choreography and create a musical revue to share with family and friends.

NOTE: All class content, dates, times, etc. are subject to change. For the most up to date information, please visit PorchlightMusicTheatre.org/youth-classes/.

ABOUT PORCHLIGHT EDUCATION AND ENGAGEMENT PROGRAMS

Porchlight Music Theatre's Youth Programs serve those ages 4 – 17 years old and are grounded in the power of the American art form of music theatre to tell stories and inspire confidence and a love of the arts. The Engagement Programs deepen audience connection to the art, artists and the community.

Comments