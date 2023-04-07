Porchlight Announces The Cast Of NEW FACES SING BROADWAY 1984, April 25 & 26

Porchlight Music Theatre announces the roster of new faces starring in its latest 2022 - 2023 season offering, New Faces Sing Broadway 1984, hosted by Honey West, directed by Tommy Novak with music direction and arrangements by Micky York.

New Faces Sing Broadway 1984 takes place Tuesday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Evanston SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave. in Evanston and Wednesday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m. at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. There will be a pre-show lobby gathering at The Den Theatre beginning at 6:30 p.m. with complimentary appetizers and a cash bar. Tickets are $37 and are now on sale at Click Here.

Now in its eighth season, Porchlight Music Theatre's New Faces Sing Broadway series returns, taking audiences on a musical journey from the start to the finish of an entire Broadway season in 90 minutes. Host Honey West will introduce the audience to the next generation of Chicago music theatre artists while serving as the guide to the stars, songs and stories of the past. New Faces Sing Broadway 1984 includes hit songs from the seminal age of Broadway musicals including La Cage Aux Folles, Sunday in the Park with George, Baby, The Rink and others.

The cast of new faces includes, in alphabetical order, Teddy Gales (national tour of The Spongebob Musical (Nickelodeon)); Isabel Garcia (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (Kokandy Productions)); David Gordon-Johnson (And Neither Have I Wings to Fly (First Folio Theatre)); Mai Hartwich (Avenue Q (Music Theater Works)); Nikki Krzebiot (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (Kokandy Productions)); Justin Grey McPike (Disney Deep Dive (The Beautiful City Project)); Nora Navarro (Songs for a New World (Theo)); Patrick O'Keefe (Jeff Award winner - Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (Kokandy Productions)); Lincoln J. Skoien (any with respect, Merrily We Roll Along (CCPA)) and Luiza Vitucci (The Threepenny Opera (Theo)).

Many of the artists who have appeared in Porchlight's New Faces Sing Broadway series have continued their careers on television, and local and national stages including Neala Barron (Porchlight's Merrily We Roll Along), Frankie Leo Bennett (Porchlight's In the Heights), Dawn Bless (Waitress-national tour), Katherine Bourne (School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play at Goodman Theatre), Kayla Boye (Call Me Elizabeth-national tour), Anna Brockman, Tim Foszcz, Haley Gustafson, Josiah Haugen, Cam Turner, Jerod Turner and Evan Wilhelm (Porchlight's Cabaret), Lydia Burke and Molly Kral (Jeff Award winners [ensemble] - Duke Ellington's Sophisticated Ladies), Darilyn Burtley and Max Cervantes (The Light in the Piazza at Lyric Opera of Chicago), Kyrie Courter (Broadway's Sweeney Todd), Maddison Denault and David Moreland (Jeff Award-nominees, Cruel Intentions), Gilbert Domally (Broadway's The Lion King), Andres Enriquez (Jeff Award nominee-Porchlight's A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Nik Kmiecik, Ziare Paul-Emile and Alix Rhode (Porchlight's Rent), Theo Germaine (Showtime's "Work in Progress"), Lucy Godinez (Jeff Award nominee-Oliver), Emily Goldberg (Jeff Award nominee-Porchlight's A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Nicole Michelle Haskins (Jeff Award winner-The Color Purple), Michelle Lauto (Jeff Award winner-Spamilton), Yando Lopez (Broadway's Wicked), Henry McGinniss (Book of Mormon-national tour), Brandy Miller and Bryce Ancil (Jeff Award-nominees She Loves Me), ChloÃ© Nadon-Enriquez (Broadway's Bad Cinderella), Anthony Norman (The Prom on Broadway, Dear Evan Hansen-national tour), Patrick Rooney (Les Miserables-national tour), Aalon Smith (Porchlight's Gypsy), Katherine Thomas (Jeff Award winner-Ragtime), Aeriel Williams (Oedipus Rex at Court Theatre) and Nicole Lambert, Courtney Mack, Mallory Maedke and Samantha Pauly (SIX on Broadway).

The 2023 season of New Faces Sing Broadway concludes with New Faces Sing Broadway NOW, coming this summer. Tickets go on sale May 2 at 12 p.m.

Honey West (she/her/hers) was most recently seen in Clue and as "Bernadette" in Priscilla Queen of the Desert at Mercury Theater Chicago, (the role she previously received a Jeff Nomination for Best Supporting Actress, in addition to a Best Actress award from BroadwayWorld.com.) La Cage Aux Folles as "Jacqueline/U/S Albin'' at Music Theater Works, "Danni" in Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn at Drury Lane Theater and "Mrs. Cratchitt/Electra'' in Gypsy at Porchlight Music Theatre. She starred in Dirty Dreams Of A Clean-Cut Kid, Vampire Lesbians Of Sodom, Diva Diaries, Jerry's Girls, Tony And Tony's Wedding, As You Like It and Pussy On The House. She was a 2012 inductee into the Chicago Gay and Lesbian Hall of Fame. Currently she is working on a new cabaret act and an autobiographical one woman show. She also landed a co-starring role on Fox's "Proven Innocent."

Tommy Novak (they/them/theirs) is a non-binary Chicago-based theater artist, international director, vocal coach and movement specialist. They return to Porchlight where they were seen in Billy Elliot The Musical and Porchlight Revisits Do Re Mi. They directed The Spongebob Musical For Young Audiences (First Stage), Romeo and Juliet (Arkansa Shakespeare Theatre), Songs for a New World (Carthage College) and Danny and the Deep Blue Sea (Coastline Theater). Additional credits include Fiddler on the Roof (Lyric Opera of Chicago), The Producers (Night Blue; Jeff nomination); Little Shop of Horrors (Mercury Theater Chicago), Hairspray (Skylight Music Theatre), Love's Labour's Lost, King John (Utah Shakespeare Festival), The Music Man and Taming of the Shrew (Arkansas Shakespeare Theater), Rudolph In The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical and Robin Hood (First Stage). Novak is represented by Paonessa Talent Agency.

Micky York's (he/him/his) Chicago theatre credits include Porchlight Revisits Call Me Madam (Porchlight), Whisper House and Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog (Black Button Eyes Productions),