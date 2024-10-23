JINGLE MOMS COMEDY Announced At Raue Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to laugh this holiday season at the Jingle Moms Comedy at Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake, IL on Saturday, December 14th at 7:00 PM. This hilarious comedy show will feature an incredible lineup of talented Chicagoland comedians including, Ana Belaval, Jeanie Doogan, and Chelsea Hood.

Hosted by the charismatic John DaCosse, the event will showcase the comedic prowess of Ana Belaval, known for her work on the WGN Morning Show and her engaging stand-up performances in English, Spanish, and "Spanglish." With nearly thirty years of experience in journalism, Ana brings a unique blend of humor and insight to the stage.

Joining her will be the incredibly funny Jeanie Doogan, whose quick wit and knack for storytelling have earned her a well-deserved spot in the comedy spotlight and made her a regular at venues such as Zanies Comedy Clubs, The Laugh Factory, and The Comedy Bar. She was highlighted in Chicago Parents' Magazine's Four of Chicago's Funniest: Stand-Up Parents.

Rounding out the lineup is the delightful Chelsea Hood, a Chicago-based comedian whose blend of Midwestern charm and observational humor has captivated audiences across the country. With appearances on The CW Network and stages at renowned venues such as The Comedy Store and Caroline's on Broadway, Chelsea is sure to bring the house down with her uproarious comedy.

Tickets for this not-to-be-missed event are available at $30, $40, and $45 for non-members, and at a discounted rate of $21, $28, and $31.50 for members. Treat the moms in your life to a well-deserved break from the holiday hustle and bustle with an evening of side-splitting laughter.

Tickets start at $30* ($21 for RaueNOW Members*) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows. Restrictions and fees may apply.

