Chicago Puppet Fest's Fall Living Room Tour Returns Next Month

The Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival is pulling strings to raise funds this fall, offering three exclusive sneak peeks of the amazing puppet artistry of one of next January’s most hotly anticipated festival performers, presented in highly intimate, exclusive living room settings around the city.

The Chicago Puppet Festival’s annual Fall Living Room Tour returns for three consecutive evenings, Thursday, November 14 through Saturday, November 16, this year showcasing an international work by Gildwen Peronno, co-director, RoiZIZO théâtre, from France.

What a rare and unique opportunity to witness the work of a master actor, puppeteer and manipulator, a jack-of-all-trades who thrives on the edge of art and craft that is object theater, in the comfort of someone’s living room.

Peronno will perform sneak peeks of his pitch-perfect solo show I Killed the Monster, before returning to Chicago as a featured performer at the 7th Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival, January 15-26, 2025.

Always a wonderful time, supporters of contemporary puppetry gather in a private setting for unique food and drink, followed by a live, up close performance. Tickets to each performance are $150, $250 and $500.

Purchase tickets at chicagopuppetfest.org. Proceeds benefit the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival and its annual Free Neighborhood Tour. Reserve early as space is limited. Location addresses are confirmed upon purchase.

