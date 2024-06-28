Photos: The Beautiful City Project's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Beautiful City Projected presented JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR on Monday evening, raising funds for the Chicago organization Intentional Sports. See photos from the show.

Held at the gorgeous McGrath Family Performing Arts Center in Wilmette, IL, the evening featured an all-star cast, led by Juwon Tyrel Perry (Paramount's Dreamgirls) as Judas, David Moreland (Mercury's Rock of Ages) as Jesus, and Marta Bady (Paramount's Little Shop of Horrors) as Mary, Trevor Vanderzee (Marriott's Kiss Me Kate) as Pilate, Reginald Hemphill (TBCP's Intersect) as Caiaphas, Luke Nowakowski (Porchlight's Anything Goes) as Herod, Maddison Denault (Kokandy's Cruel Intentions) as Simon, Tommy Thurston (Music Theater Works' White Christmas) as Peter, Tiyanna Gentry (Paramount's Beautiful) as Annas, and Nathaniel Belshan (Loyola's Once) as a featured Guitarist. The ensemble features Peyton Knowski (Mercury's Jersey Boys), Madison Jaffe-Richter (Citadel's Baby), Yasir Muhammad (Marriott's In the Heights), Kayla Joyner (Metropolis' 9 to 5), Mike Idalski (Pride Arts' Gay Card), Kaitlyn Pasquinelli (Music Theater Works' Pippin), Callan Roberts (Mercury's Big River), Abby Denault (Kokandy's Cruel Intentions), Jake Rehling (Oil Lamp's The Gift of the Magi), Sarah Obert (Music Theater Works' Brigadoon), Jasmine Lorae (Royal Caribbean's Grease), Katherine Abel (TBCP's Bright Lights, Big City), Josh Jaffe (Illinois All State's Shrek), Alaina Wis (Marriott's Grease), Xavier Resto (Columbia College's Head Over Heels), Rae Robeson (Writers Theatre's The Band's Visit), Henry Lombardo (Lyric Opera Chicago's Aida), Kelcy Taylor (Kokandy's Cruel Intentions), Benjamin Weiss (International Lyric Academy's With a Song in My Heart), Dani Pike (Citadel's Little Shop of Horrors), and Jonah Cochin (Porchlight's The Apple Tree). Swings for the production are Abi McKenzie (Polar Express), Demie Anderson (Raue Center's Diary of a Wimpy Kid), and Ricky Luoto (Columbia College's Pippin).

The production was Directed & Music Directed by Founder & Artistic Director David Fiorello (Jeff Award-winning Music Director for Blues in the Night starring Tony-nominee Felicia P. Fields, National Tour of John Doyle's staging of Sweeney Todd, and Porchlight's Gypsy starring E. Faye Butler.). Morgan DiFonzo served as Choreographer, with Katie Nowak as Assistant Director, Alex Umekubo as Stage Manager, Dean Morgan as Assistant Stage Manager, Bryan McNeela as Sound Designer, Henry Muller as Lighting Designer, and Riley Bulson as Deck Crew.

Elizabeth Bushell served as Lead Producer.

Intentional Sports is a nonprofit organization that stands committed to inspiring Chicago's youth through the power of sports. Their mission is to provide equitable opportunities in sports, wellness, arts, and education through programming that is rooted in excellence, respect, and service.

THE BEAUTIFUL CITY PROJECT is committed to using musical theatre as a tool to give back to the Chicago community, intent on building a promising tomorrow for a beautiful city. Cabaret performances highlight a different organization every month, while the mainstage programming of musicals in concert take a community issue head-on, raising awareness and funds to be given directly to an organization in need, making an immediate impact. A city-wide campaign of beautification and positivity will be the hallmark of a project intent on taking real action in our beautiful city.

Photo Credit: Elizabeth Stenholt



Kaitlyn Pasquinelli, Reginald Hemphill and Tiyanna Gentry

Jake Rehling, Xaiver Resto, Reginald Hemphill, Tiyanna Gentry, Jasmine Lorae

Maddison Denault the Ensemble

Marta Bady, David Moreland

David Fiorello

Nathaniel Belshan, David Moreland

David Moreland

Jasmine Lorae, Jake Rehling, Joshua Jaffe & Ricky Luoto

Reginald Hemphill, Juwon Tyrel Perry , Tiyanna Gentry

Juwon Tyrel Perry

Trevor Vanderzee, David Moreland, and the Ensemble of Jesus Christ Superstar

David Moreland

Callan Roberts and the Ensemble

Nathaniel Belshan , Juwon Tyrel Perry

David Moreland

Luke Nowakowski, David Moreland , and Ricky Luoto

