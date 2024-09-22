News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: TOPDOG/UNDERDOG at The Gift Theatre

Opening night is tonight, Sunday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.

By: Sep. 22, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Gift Theatre, is presenting Topdog/Underdog, written by Suzan-Lori Parks and directed by Shanésia Davis, through October 20, at Filament Theater, 4041 N. Milwaukee Ave. Opening night is tonight, Sunday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. Check out production photos below!

LATEST NEWS

Goodman Theatre Welcomes Two New Fellows For 24/25 Season
Photos: THE TEMPEST at Idle Muse Theatre Company
Chicago to Host Week-Long International CABARET CONNEXION
Big Noise Theatre To Open Season With FOOTLOOSE

The regular performance schedule is Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. There will be an audio described performance on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. and an understudy performance Saturday, Oct. 19 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at  TheGiftTheatre.org and start at $35 for general admission with $15 tickets for students and $20 for veterans. 

This darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity tells the story of two brothers, Lincoln and Booth, names given to them as a joke by their father. Haunted by the past and their obsession with the street con game, “three-card monte”, the brothers come to learn the true nature of their history.

The cast of Topdog/Underdog includes Martel Manning* (he/him, Lincoln); Gregory Fenner* (he/him, Booth); Stewart Romero (pronouns, U/S Lincoln); and Jermaine Jenkins (pronouns, U/S Booth).

The production team includes Shanésia Davis (She/her, director).

*Connoted The Gift Theatre ensemble members




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.







Videos