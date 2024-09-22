Photos: TOPDOG/UNDERDOG at The Gift Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Gift Theatre, is presenting Topdog/Underdog, written by Suzan-Lori Parks and directed by Shanésia Davis, through October 20, at Filament Theater, 4041 N. Milwaukee Ave. Opening night is tonight, Sunday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. Check out production photos below!

The regular performance schedule is Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. There will be an audio described performance on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. and an understudy performance Saturday, Oct. 19 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at TheGiftTheatre.org and start at $35 for general admission with $15 tickets for students and $20 for veterans.

This darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity tells the story of two brothers, Lincoln and Booth, names given to them as a joke by their father. Haunted by the past and their obsession with the street con game, “three-card monte”, the brothers come to learn the true nature of their history.

The cast of Topdog/Underdog includes Martel Manning* (he/him, Lincoln); Gregory Fenner* (he/him, Booth); Stewart Romero (pronouns, U/S Lincoln); and Jermaine Jenkins (pronouns, U/S Booth).

The production team includes Shanésia Davis (She/her, director).

*Connoted The Gift Theatre ensemble members

