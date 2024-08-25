Photos: [TITLE OF SHOW] at PrideArts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PrideArts is currently presenting the off-Broadway and Broadway hit musical [title of show] at Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway, through September 22, 2024. The press opening will be Monday, August 26 at 7:30 pm.

Check out production photos below!

This musical about the writing of a musical was conceived by friends Jeff Bowen and Hunter Bell during the spring of 2004 after Bell received an announcement for the inaugural New York Musical Theatre Festival. With the deadline just three weeks away, Bell began drafting the script with Bowen writing the lyrics and music. Bowen and Bell, determined to write an original musical rather than adapt an existing play or movie, discovered almost immediately that their conversations about what to write were more interesting than what they were actually writing, and decided their musical would document the creation of the show itself - a musical about two guys writing a musical about two guys writing a musical. The production will be directed by PrideArts’ Artistic Director Jay Españo, with music direction by Robert Ollis and choreography by Britta Schlicht.

Casey Coppess and Jonah Cochin will appear as the show’s writers Hunter and Jeff, respectively. Coppess returns to PrideArts, where they appeared in CASA VALENTINA in 2019. More recently, Coppess has been seen in THE GOLDEN GIRLS LOST EPISODES for Hell in a Handbag Productions. Cochin’s past credits include THE APPLE TREE, NEW FACES SING BROADWAY 1947 for Porchlight Music Theatre, SHE LOVES ME with Blank Theatre Company, and Matt in THE FANTASTICKS for Citadel Theatre Company. Hunter and Jeff’s friends Heidi and Susan will be played by Shannon McEldowney and Lexi Alioto. McEldowney recently toured North America in DIRTY DANCING IN CONCERT and THE BRITISH INVASION. Other credits include ALMOST HEAVEN (Theatre at the Center), MAMMA MIA (Drury Lane Oakbrook), and TRU (Stage 773). Alioto has previously worked with Theater Wit, The Second City, The Black Ensemble, First Folio, Lifeline Theater, The Annoyance, and more. She has notably toured with Second City’s hit show, SHE THE PEOPLE, at both San Diego Repertory Theater and Boston’s Huntington Theatre Company. Understudies are Chad Gearig (u/s Hunter), Jared Ritter (u/s Jeff), Sarah Obert (u/s Heidi), and Caitlin Preuss (u/s Susan).

PrideArts’ [title of show] production team includes Anshika Pathak (Scenic Designer), Ashley Benson (Costume Designer), Aidan Smith (Lighting Designer), Izadorius Tortuga (Props Designer), Val Gardner (Sound Designer), James Stone (Intimacy Director), Julia Witty (Stage Manager), Kate Schnetzer (Assistant Stage Manager), and Taylor Pasche (Assistant Director).



[title of show] premiered at the New York Musical Theatre Festival in 2004. A commercial production ran for nearly six months in 2006 at the off-Broadway Vineyard Theatre, and in 2008 a production was mounted on Broadway, where it earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Book of a Musical. It has additionally been produced in numerous countries around the world.



Performances will be at Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway, Chicago. Tickets are $35 for regular performances, and $25 for previews. Seniors and students receive a $5 discount off all performance prices. Tickets and more information will be available shortly at www.pridearts.org.

Comments