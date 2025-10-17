Photos: THE MARK World Premiere at Babes With Blades

Performances will run through November 22.
Babes With Blades Theatre Company’s 2025 season continues with the world premiere of The Mark, now playing through November 22 at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway, written by BWBTC Ensemble Member Jillian Leff, directed by Richard Costes with fight direction by Ensemble Member Hazel Monson. Get a first look at photos here!
Fall is the time for premiering the best new sci-fi adventures and Babes With Blades Theatre Company is bringing the fan favorite genre back to the stage with award-winning playwright and BWBTC ensemble member Jillian Leff’s The Mark.
Having penned 2024’s critically acclaimedThe S Paradox, this world premiere is a story for “Hunger Game” fans; set in a dystopian, classist society, a young Laborer named Raina is given an unexpected (but welcomed) chance to join The Army. As she starts to acclimate to her new position and higher standing in society, a resistance is brewing among The Laborers. An assassination attempt upends Raina's life as she becomes caught in the middle of the war between the two classes, as well as her own battle of discovering who and what she believes in.
Photo credit: Joe Mazza/brave lux
Amy Johnson and MJ Handsome
foreground L to R: MJ Handsome and Whit Baxter Bates; (background L to R) Izis Mollinedo*, Jennifer Mohr*, Matt Chester and Shane Richlen
Tamarus Harvell and MJ Handsome
Whit Baxter Bates and Shane Richlen
Maureen Yasko* and Nicky Jasper
The ensemble
