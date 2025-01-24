Photos: Oil Lamp Theater Presents THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED)

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Oil Lamp Theater will launch its 2025 season with The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged), written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield with new revisions by Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield and directed by JT Nagle. See photos from tge production now playing through February 16, at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road.

The running time is, including the intermission, two hours. The performance schedule for The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged…) is Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 3 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. with additional Wednesday performances January 29 and February 12 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and February 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Single tickets are $55. Subscriptions for the entire 2025 season and single tickets to The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) are on sale now at OilLampTheater.org.

Oil Lamp Theater’s 2025 season begins with an irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard’s plays,The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) weaves through all of Shakespeare’s comedies, histories and tragedies in one wild ride that will leave audiences breathless and helpless with laughter.

The cast of The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) includes Michael Ashford, Samantha Garcia and Elizabeth Rentfro with understudies Kyle Quinlivan; Emma Soden and Aneesah Jemei.

The production team includes JT Nagle (director); Brenden Delcorio (he/him), stage manager); Marcus Klein (he/him) scenic designer);

Ellen Markus (she/hers, properties designer); Janelle Smith (costume designer); Hannah Wien (lighting designer); Connor Windle (sound designer) and Greg Korak (technical designer).

Photo Credit: Gosia Matuszewska

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare (ABRIDGED)

Samantha Garcia, Michael Ashford and Elizabeth Rentfro

Michael Ashford, Elizabeth Rentfro and Samantha Garcia

Elizabeth Rentfro and Samantha Garcia

Samantha Garcia, Michael Ashford and Elizabeth Rentfro

Samantha Garcia

Michael Ashford and Samantha Garcia

Samantha Garcia and Michael Ashford

Michael Ashford

Michael Ashford

Comments