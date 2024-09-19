Photos: NOISES OFF at Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Steppenwolf Theatre Company will open its 49th season with a revival of Michael Frayn’s classic comedy Noises Off, directed by Tony Award-winning ensemble member Anna D. Shapiro, presented in a co-production with Geffen Playhouse. Get a first look at photos below!

Due to popular demand, Noises Off will enjoy one additional week of performances, extending through Sunday, November 3, 2024 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. Single tickets for Noises Off starting at $20 are now on sale for all performances at steppenwolf.org or the Box Office at (312) 335-1650. Classic Memberships are on sale for Steppenwolf’s 2024/25 season at steppenwolf.org/myseason through September 30, 2024. The press opening is Sunday, September 22, 2024 at 6 pm.

Steppenwolf’s take on the funniest farce ever written features ensemble members Audrey Francis (The Thanksgiving Play, The Doppelgänger), Francis Guinan (Downstate, August: Osage County), Ora Jones (The Doppelgänger, The Brother/Sister Plays) and James Vincent Meredith (The Minutes, The Doppelgänger) with Vaneh Assadourian (Steppenwolf debut, Wish You Were Here), Amanda Fink (Pro-Am, POTUS u/s), Rick Holmes (Steppenwolf debut, Spamalot, Peter and the Starcatcher), Andrew Leeds (Steppenwolf debut, Bones, The Patient) and Max Stewart (Steppenwolf debut, Chicago Fire, Southern Gothic).

