Photos: NOISES OFF at Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Steppenwolf Theatre Company will open its 49th season with a revival of Michael Frayn’s classic comedy Noises Off, directed by Tony Award-winning ensemble member Anna D. Shapiro, presented in a co-production with Geffen Playhouse. Get a first look at photos below!
Due to popular demand, Noises Off will enjoy one additional week of performances, extending through Sunday, November 3, 2024 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater, 1650 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. Single tickets for Noises Off starting at $20 are now on sale for all performances at steppenwolf.org or the Box Office at (312) 335-1650. Classic Memberships are on sale for Steppenwolf’s 2024/25 season at steppenwolf.org/myseason through September 30, 2024. The press opening is Sunday, September 22, 2024 at 6 pm.
Steppenwolf’s take on the funniest farce ever written features ensemble members Audrey Francis (The Thanksgiving Play, The Doppelgänger), Francis Guinan (Downstate, August: Osage County), Ora Jones (The Doppelgänger, The Brother/Sister Plays) and James Vincent Meredith (The Minutes, The Doppelgänger) with Vaneh Assadourian (Steppenwolf debut, Wish You Were Here), Amanda Fink (Pro-Am, POTUS u/s), Rick Holmes (Steppenwolf debut, Spamalot, Peter and the Starcatcher), Andrew Leeds (Steppenwolf debut, Bones, The Patient) and Max Stewart (Steppenwolf debut, Chicago Fire, Southern Gothic).
Photo credit: Michael Brosilow
Andrew Leeds (on floor), Max Stewart, Francis Guinan, Rick Holmes, Audrey Francis, James Vincent Meredith and Ora Jones
Audrey Francis, Ora Jones, Francis Guinan and Rick Holmes
Ora Jones, Francis Guinan, Rick Holmes, Audrey Francis, Amanda Fink and Vaneh Assadourian
Andrew Leeds, Ora Jones and Francis Guinan
Ora Jones, James Vincent Meredith and Audrey Francis
Rick Holmes, Ora Jones, Audrey Francis and James Vincent Meredith
Amanda Fink with (back, l to r) James Vincent Meredith, Francis Guinan and Audrey Francis
Ora Jones, Audrey Francis and James Vincent Meredith
Audrey Francis, Andrew Leeds, James Vincent Meredith and Ora Jones
James Vincent Meredith, Rick Holmes, Amanda Fink and Audrey Francis
Audrey Francis and James Vincent Meredith
James Vincent Meredith, Ora Jones and Vaneh Assadourian
James Vincent Meredith, Max Stewart, Ora Jones, Vaneh Assadourian and Audrey Francis
Rick Holmes and Francis Guinan with (back) Vaneh Assadourian
Audrey Francis with (front, l to r) Vaneh Assadourian, Rick Holmes, Amanda Fink, James Vincent Meredith, Andrew Leeds and Ora Jones
Amanda Fink and Audrey Francis
Andrew Leeds with (front, l to r) James Vincent Meredith and Ora Jones, Rick Holmes, Vaneh Assadourian and Audrey Francis
