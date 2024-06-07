Photos: Invictus Theatre Company Presents THREE SISTERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



See first look photos of Invictus Theatre Company's THREE SISTERS running now through July 14 at Windy City Playhouse.

THREE SISTERS, which has been called “the most perfect expression of Chekhov’s artistic genius," follows the fortunes of the four children — three sisters and one brother — of a recently deceased Colonel in the Russian army. The sisters are sweet Irína, the youngest and most impressionable; tempestuous Másha who is trapped in a loveless marriage; practical Ólga, who has resigned herself to spinsterhood; and their brother Andrey, whose ill-advised romance and compulsive gambling wreaks havoc on the family finances.

The production team includes Jeff Award winner Kevin Rolfs (Technical Director/Scenic Designer), Jeff Award nominee Jessie Gowens (Costume Designer/Wardrobe Supervisor), Trey Brazeal (Lighting Designer), Jeff Award winner Petter Wahlbäck (Sound Designer), Jay Donley (Fight/Intimacy Designer), Rachel Livingston (Scenic Dresser/Props Designer), Steve Nordmark (Dramaturg), Becca Holloway (Casting Director), Karina Osborne (Master Electrician), Todd Henry Faulstich (Production Manager), Rooney G. (Assistant Director), Alisa Resnick (Stage Manager), Kaia-Joy Johnson (Assistant Stage Manager), and Carrie Shevitz (Production Management Intern). Steve Nordmark is Box Office Manager and Ana Schedler is Graphic Designer.

Invictus Theatre Company has been one of the most notable success stories among Chicago’s storefront theatres in spite of the challenges facing the theater community in recent years. The company also survived a devasting fire in the building that housed its previous performance venue, then moved to the Windy City Playhouse on Irving Park Road in January and opened its critically acclaimed production of TOPDOG/UNDERDOG there in February.

Tickets for THREE SISTERS are $35 for Friday through Sunday performances, $25 for Monday performances and $25 for previews June 4 through 9. Tickets and further information are available at www.invictustheatreco.com

Photo Credit: Aaron Reese Boseman Photography.

