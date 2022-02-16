Photos: Get A First Look At Drury Lane's EVITA

Get a first look at Drury Lane's production of Evita! This Tony Award-winning musical features lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and was originally directed by Harold Prince.

Drury Lane's production of Evita is directed and choreographed by Marcia Milgrom Dodge and runs April 10 - June 14, 2020, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace. The press opening is scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2020, at 8:00 p.m.