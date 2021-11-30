Photos: First Look at THE BEATRIX POTTER TEA PARTY at Chicago Children's Theatre

The Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party, a seasonal rite of passage for countless Chicago toddlers and their parents, returns to Chicago Children's Theatre November 20-December 24, marking the return of live performances at Chicago's largest professional theater devoted to children and families.

Now in its seventh year, Chicago Children's Theatre's Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party has become a popular seasonal tradition for Chicago families looking to introduce their children to live theater.

Some families come dressed up in their holiday finest, while others come just as they are. Either way, young and old alike enjoy this incredibly charming, meticulously designed puppet show starring Beatrix Potter's favorite animal friends. The Chicago Reader called CCT's holiday experience for Chicago's littlest generation of theatergoers "dazzling, brisk at under an hour, and sweet as can be."

Watch in awe as a cast of three multi-talented performers bring four Beatrix Potter tales to life in this adorable, mesmerizing, interactive trunk and puppet show, accompanied by a live, original classical music score. CCT's charming storytellers interweave classic narration and guide gentle interactive moments, recruiting young watchers to join the adventure. This year's version stars four of Beatrix Potter's most adorable animal friends -- Peter Rabbit, Jeremy Fisher, Simpkin the Cat, and for the first time this year, Tom Kitten! Families will watch in awe as the cast shares favorite Beatrix Potter family tales, manipulating ingenious mechanical "suitcase sculptures" packed with cleverly designed 3D puppetry meant to surprise and delight.

After the stories, families are invited on stage to explore the trunks, pull the levers and turn the cranks that reveal magical 3D images. After photos with the cast, families come together in a Victorian-style dining hall to enjoy a festive spread of cookies, chocolate milk, coloring activities and beautiful holiday decor.

The Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party is presented as a limited engagement, weekends only, November 20-December 24. Regular show times are Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Limited press tickets are available for the 11:30 a.m. show on Saturday, November 20, or either performance on Sunday, November 21.

Exceptions: No 9:30 a.m. show Saturday, November 20. Additional holiday week performances are Thursday and Friday, December 23 and 24 (Christmas Eve) at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Single tickets start at $42 including the show and tea party. For tickets, visit chicagochildrenstheatre.org or call Chicago Children's Theatre Guest Services, (312) 374-8835. Don't delay as performances do sell out. Email groupsales@chicagochildrenstheatre.org or to learn about group rates. Run time is 60 minutes with no intermission.