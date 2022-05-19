Photos: First Look At The World Premiere Of SEVEN DAYS AT SEA, Now Playing Through June 5 At The Edge Theater

Light and Sound Productions has announced the world premiere of Seven Days at Sea, written by Martha Hansen and directed by Margaret Knapp, now playing through June 5, at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway Street. The performance schedule is Thursdays - Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 - $40 and are on sale now at LightAndSoundProductions.org.

Five older women's lives intersect on a lesbian cruise ship. While on the cruise, the women confront truths about themselves and each other reflecting a journey through age, illness and renewed sexuality. This show is recommended for mature audiences.

"I wrote this, my first play, as I feel older women's voices are rarely heard and it has been a humbling experience. As one friend suggested, it's like building a plane while flying," said Hansen. "I am learning about the complexity of bringing a production to life with its myriad pieces and learning from all the people I have been in contact with, especially the Chicago artistic community. On days I've felt I might not be able to go on, their enthusiasm and encouragement have buoyed me up and allowed me to continue to complete this play."

The Seven Days at Sea cast includes Judi Schindler, (Cora); Millie Hurley, (Teresa); Martha Hansen, (Bailey); Adrianne Cury, (Audrey); Stacie Doublin, (Gloria); Patricia Kelly, (understudy Bailey/Audrey), Melissa Van Kersen, (understudy Teresa/Gloria) and Patricia Tinsley, (understudy Cora).

The Seven Days at Sea production team includes: Margaret Knapp, (director/dramaturg); Michelle Lilly, (set designer); Jessica Neill, (lighting designer); Joyce Ciesil, (sound designer); Christina Leinicke, (costume designer); Laura Sturm, (intimacy director); Jennifer Lazarevic, (prop designer), Jesse Swanson, (production manager); Marc Carmen, (stage manager); Lindsey Chidester, (assistant stage manager); Emily Kneer, (scenic crew), Colleen Schuldeis, (scenic crew); Ellen O'Keefe, (COVID safety officer) and Lisa Stefaniak, (box office).