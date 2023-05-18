Photos: First Look At Arthur Miller's THE CRUCIBLE At Invictus Theatre Company

2023 Jeff Award-winning director Charles Askenaizer to helm a cast of 19 in Arthur Miller’s landmark drama.

Invictus Theatre Company has released first look photos for its upcoming revival of Arthur Miller's THE CRUCIBLE.

Invictus founding Artistic Director, and winner of the Jeff Award for directing VIRGINIA WOOLF, presents expansive drama set around the Salem Witch Trials of 1692-93 in the intimate storefront space of the company's Reginald Vaughn Theater at 1106 W. Thorndale. Performance dates are May 19 - June 11, 2023.

Leading the cast as John Proctor, the farmer who maintains his integrity in the face of community pressure, will be Mark Pracht, a Jeff Award winner in 2019 as Performer in a Principal Role - Play for REQUIEM FOR A HEAVYWEIGHT with The Artistic Home, where he is an ensemble member. Pracht is a playwright as well as an actor and his play about the origins of the Batman comic books - THE MARK OF KANE - received its world premiere at City Lit Theater last fall. Proctor's wife, Elizabeth, will be played by fellow Artistic Home ensemble member Devon Carson, who was a member of the Jeff Award-winning cast of REFUGE at Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre. Michaela Voit, who played the leading role of Pegeen Mike in City Lit's 2022 THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD, will be the conniving Abigail Williams, who accuses Elizabeth Proctor of witchcraft.

James Turano, a Jeff Award nominee for his George in Invictus's Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?, will be Deputy Governor Danforth, who comes to Salem to preside over the witch trials. Joseph Beal, whose many roles with Invictus include Shylock in THE MERCHANT OF VENICE, will play the power-hungry Reverend Parris. Charlie Diaz, of Invictus's JULIUS CAESAR is Reverend Hale, the witchcraft expert who denounces the trials. Frank Nall, an Artistic Home ensemble member who earned a 2023 Jeff Award nomination for that company's MALAPERT LOVE, will play Proctor's loyal friend Giles Corey.

The cast also includes Lea Grace Biwer (Betty Parris), Zach Bloomfield (Judge Hathorne), Brandon Boler (Ezekiel Cheever, u/s John Proctor), Mike Cherry (Thomas Putnam), Laura Coleman (Ann Putnam/Sarah Good/Voice of Martha Corey), Jay Donley (George Herrick), Ellie Duffey (Mary Warren), LaTorious Givens (Tituba), Barbara Roeder Harris (Rebecca Nurse), Orion Silvertree (Francis Nurse), Erin Stewart (Mercy Lewis), and Freya Trefonides (Susanna Walcott). Understudies are Steve Connell (Francis Nurse, Giles Corey, Judge Hathorne), George Dougherty (Reverend John Hale, Reverend Parris), Dominique Enjoli (Elizabeth, Tituba), Kelly M. Faherty (Abigail Williams, Betty Parris, Susanna Walcott), Zach Kunde (Ezekiel Cheever, George Herrick), Tony Leininger (Thomas Putnam, Judge Danforth), Jean Waller (Ann Putnam, Sarah Good, Martha Corey, Rebecca Nurse), and Lexy Weixel (Mercy Lewis, Mary Warren).

Performances of THE CRUCIBLE are Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:00 p.m.; and Sundays at 3 p.m.; from May 18 - June 11, 2023, in the Reginald Vaughn Theater at 1106 W. Thorndale, Chicago. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here. Ticket prices are $35 for general admission, and $30 for seniors and students (with valid student ID).

Photo Credit: Through Line Studios

Devon Carson, Mark Pracht

Frank Nall, Orlon Silvertree, Jay Donley, Michaela Voit, Zach Bloomfield, James Turano, Charlie Diaz, Ellie Duffey, Mark Pracht

Lea Grace Biwer, Freya Trefonides, Lexy Weixel, Michaela Voit, Orion Silvertree, Jay Donley, James Turano, Brandon Boler, Ellie Duffey, Charlie Diaz

Mark Pracht, Devon Carson

Michaela Voit, Frank Nall, Joseph Beal, Lea Grace Biwer, Charlie Diaz, Mike Cherry , Laura Coleman, Barbara Roeder Harris

Freya Trefonides, Ellie Duffey, Lea Grace Biwer, Michaela Voit, Lexy Weixel, Mike Cherry, Laura Coleman, Orion Silvertree




Recommended For You